SWAT team responds to Castle Rock Saturday evening
SWAT team responds to Castle Rock Saturday evening

police tape

According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's department, the Lower Columbia SWAT team was called out Saturday to the 6400 block of West Side Highway in Castle Rock after a person deputies were trying to arrest on a warrant barricaded themselves into their house. 

The subject was taken into custody Saturday evening, according to the sheriff's department. No further details were available Monday. 

