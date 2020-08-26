SWAT responds to barricaded man at Longview apartment complex Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One man was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound while law enforcement were serving an arrest warrant for him in West Longview on Wednesday morning.

Interim Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta said Longview police went to the Mountain View Apartments complex Wednesday morning to search for Daryl Lee McKinney, who was wanted on suspicion of a felony assault. When police contacted McKinney, he fled into a storage unit, barricaded himself inside and would not communicate with officers, Huhta said. He was armed at the time.

The apartment complex is in the 2100 block of 38th Avenue.

At some point while officers were trying to communicate with McKinney, they heard what sounded like a muffled gunshot, Huhta said.

Additional law enforcement then arrived and tried to negotiate with McKinney, but could not get in contact with him by phone or verbally. Huhta said McKinney finally called negotiators back, but he wasn't verbal and was coughing. The SWAT team decided to breach the storage unit and found him inside with an injury to his face, Huhta said. McKinney was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest around 11:40 a.m. after some treatment at the scene, according to Huhta.