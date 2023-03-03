Kristina Swanson took the helm as Longview’s city manager Wednesday.

The City Council appointed Swanson in November, but it was not official until outgoing City Manager Kurt Sacha’s retirement. Sacha’s final day was Tuesday after 45 years of service.

Swanson is Longview’s sixth city manager and first female in this role, the city reports. She has been employed with the city since March 2020, where she started as administrative services director, according to the city.

In July 2022, she was promoted to assistant city manager. Prior to joining the city of Longview, Swanson served two and a half years as the director of operations for the Washington State Auditor’s Office and 26 years in the Cowlitz County Auditor’s Office, where she began her career and was subsequently elected to five terms as Cowlitz County auditor.