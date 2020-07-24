Suspected Longview serial rapist makes bail

A 35-year-old Longview man accused of raping five women while in dating relationships over the past several years bailed out of the Cowlitz County Jail late Friday afternoon after posting $10,000 bail.
Prosecutors Friday asked the bail for Jacques A. Day to be set at $100,000. The defense requested Day be released on personal recognizance, or released without bail with a promise to return to court.
Cowlitz Superior Court Judge Michael Evans agreed with the defense attorney that Day is not a “flight risk” but set the bail at $10,000 out of concern Day could offend if released. Day asked if his bail could be reduced so he can get married Saturday. Evans declined to reconsider the amount, but Day managed to bail out anyway.
Day has not filed a marriage application in Cowlitz County, according to the county auditor’s office, but it was unknown if he filed for one somewhere else.
A bail study says Day is a school district employee but does not identify what type of work or the district that employs him.
Cowlitz County sheriff’s detectives arrested Day on Thursday after what they said was a month-long investigation.
A woman contacted detectives to report that during the four months she dated Day in 2017, he physically abused her and forced her to engage in sex acts against her will, according to a sheriff’s office press release. She told detectives she learned Day had raped other women, according to the press release. She was 18 at the time.
That initial victim had made a social-media post on June 14 detailing her experiences with Day in 2017, according to court documents. Her friends encouraged her to report the incident to law enforcement, and the Sheriff’s Office investigation officially started June 24.
Four of the victims were teenagers when the alleged crimes occurred, and one was 26, according to court documents. One was a minor. Their relationships with Day lasted from three months to 18 months in the period from 2014 to 2018, according to the documents.
One victim told the detective she did not plan on telling anyone about this because she “felt dirty and believed people would look at her differently.”
The victims “unanimously described Day as very controlling and emotionally abusive,” according to court documents. They told police he restricted their cell phone use and didn’t allow them to contact their friends and family.
Detectives served a search warrant at Day’s Longview residence on Thursday, recovering evidence related to the investigation and taking Day into custody.
Day was booked on five counts of second-degree domestic violence rape — one for each of the alleged victims — one count of second-degree domestic violence assault and one count of domestic violence unlawful imprisonment.
Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said Thursday each alleged victim reported multiple instances of sexual assault, so Day may ultimately face further charges than what he was booked on. That decision will be up to prosecutors.
Detectives suspect there may be more victims in the case and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Gladson at 360-577-3092.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.