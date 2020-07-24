Suspected Longview serial rapist makes bail

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 35-year-old Longview man accused of raping five women while in dating relationships over the past several years bailed out of the Cowlitz County Jail late Friday afternoon after posting $10,000 bail.

Prosecutors Friday asked the bail for Jacques A. Day to be set at $100,000. The defense requested Day be released on personal recognizance, or released without bail with a promise to return to court.

Cowlitz Superior Court Judge Michael Evans agreed with the defense attorney that Day is not a “flight risk” but set the bail at $10,000 out of concern Day could offend if released. Day asked if his bail could be reduced so he can get married Saturday. Evans declined to reconsider the amount, but Day managed to bail out anyway.

Day has not filed a marriage application in Cowlitz County, according to the county auditor’s office, but it was unknown if he filed for one somewhere else.

A bail study says Day is a school district employee but does not identify what type of work or the district that employs him.

Cowlitz County sheriff’s detectives arrested Day on Thursday after what they said was a month-long investigation.