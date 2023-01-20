 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Surprise — razor clam digging opens for three days in Copalis Beach

Scouring the surface for shows

People scour the beach for shows — small holes in the sand that form when a razor clam moves beneath the surface — while clam digging in October 2020 in Long Beach. People can dig for clams on Saturday in Copalis Beach. 

 Courtney Talak

The traditional razor clam digging season closed before it ever opened. The popular recreational fishery was supposed to open in the fall but an outbreak of domoic acid in the ocean caused the season to be postponed — until now.

A three-day opening at Copalis Beach starts Saturday and will likely be packed with clam-hungry diggers looking to fill their bucket.  People can also dig at Copalis Beach on Monday and Wednesday. 

For now, Long Beach continues to await approval from the state.

“We know this is short notice but promised to open any beach as soon as we had good results and those able participate will have some excellent digging,” said Dan Ayres, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager, in a statement. 

Department of Health labs report domoic acid levels at Long Beach, Twin Harbors and Mocrocks beaches are still above the health guideline levels.

Domoic acid is a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae and can be harmful or fatal if consumed, according to the state.

The daily limit is 15 razor clams per person, and diggers age 15 or older must have a fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. 

Digging is prohibited in the razor clam reserve located just south of the Ocean City approach on Copalis.

