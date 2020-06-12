Surgeries, procedures ramp up after two-month COVID-19 restriction

When Linda Clark’s knee surgery was postponed for a month because of the coronavirus pandemic, she said she didn’t mind waiting until St. John Medical Center recently resumed non-urgent procedures.
“I figured I’d rather go in when it was safe, as opposed to too soon,” she said. “I felt like it was a better time to go in than when it was massively busy before this.”
But for Woodland resident Rosemarie Maples, the delay wasn’t as easy. She said she has waited a couple months for back surgery, which finally is scheduled for next week in Portland. On Friday, she had a long-awaited visit to Longview Orthopedic Associates to treat her ailing knee.
Until getting a cortisone shot from orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jon Kretzler, Maples said she used her own methods of dealing with her knee pain, such as heating pads, hot and cold compresses and rest.
“It was difficult, but I knew the situation. I’m tolerant of the pain,” she said.
Maples and Clark are among hundreds of local patients who had their procedures pushed back or cancelled after Gov. Jay Inslee restricted most non-urgent procedures for about two months to prevent spread of the virus and preserve hospital supplies of personal protective equipment.
Since Inslee’s proclamation expired on May 18, medical facilities have slowly resumed surgeries following new precautions health officials say won’t go away anytime soon.
Clark, 65, got her knee surgery on May 21, the first day PeaceHealth St. John restarted non-essential procedures.
A couple days before the surgery, she was tested for COVID-19 at PeaceHealth’s Ocean Beach Highway clinic. Clark said on the day of her appointment, she drove into the parking lot and followed signs to a designated parking spot. After calling a number a nurse came out and took the test, she said. Clark got her negative test result back before her procedure.
PeaceHealth announced last month all patients scheduled for procedures will be tested for COVID-19, along with those admitted into the hospital regardless of symptoms.
All hospital visitors, workers and patients are screened as they enter the building with questions about symptoms and temperature checks. Masks are required inside and hand sanitizer is available. Waiting rooms are set up for social distancing.
“I felt the safety precautions were at the forefront,” Clark said. “For a scheduled procedure at this time, I felt really good. I felt it was safe.”
St. John also expanded hours to accommodate patients and help clear the backlog of procedures and diagnostic tests, said Cherelle Montanye, chief administrative officer.
Although she declined to give exact numbers, Montanye said the pandemic has “definitely” affected the hospital’s finances. Along with the dip in services, responding to the pandemic and heightened safety measures are costly, she said.
Surgical services and diagnostics have “bounced back quickly” and emergency department visitors have also increased, Montanye said.
Pacific Surgical Institute on Ninth Avenue closed in March following the governor’s order, said co-founder Bill Turner. The closure was also intended to allow the center to act as a backup location for patients in case the hospital was overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, he said. The center also held staff and personal protective equipment in reserve, but they weren’t needed, Turner said.
PeaceHealth St. John was never overwhelmed by the virus, and has admitted only 10 COVID-19 patients and treated three others in the emergency department who did not need to stay, said Randy Querin, hospital spokesman. No one was hospitalized there for COVID on Friday.
Following the governor’s rules, Pacific Surgical did hold a couple of surgeries in cases for which delays would have caused major hardships for patients, Turner said. However, it ended up cancelling or postponing procedures for “several hundred” patients, Turner added.
A few weeks ago, the center began resuming more surgeries. But Turner said they are still being picky about bringing in patients who may be extra vulnerable to the virus.
Patients and staff still follow social distancing rules when possible and the center is scheduling appointments differently so patients aren’t in the waiting room for as long or with as many people, Turner said.
However, some patients who may have wanted surgeries before the pandemic may not be able to get them now, Turner said. Many people have been out of work, lost their jobs and health insurance, or chewed through their savings, he said.
“Even if people needed surgery, they’ve decided they can’t do it right now,” Turner said. “I think that’s going to be a lasting issue for months or longer.”
Others patients may be worried to go to the hospital or doctor’s office, but Turner and PeaceHealth officials said they shouldn’t be.
“We encourage people in the community to seek care when they need it,” said Shelia Lynam, chief medical officer at St. John. “The hospital is safe place.”
Lynam said she anticipates screening at entrances, wearing masks and enhanced sanitizing will continue for quite awhile.
Turner said he thinks social distancing and limits on large gatherings will likely continue for another year or so. But complying social distancing and other reopening requirements has been easier for the center than non-medical businesses, he said.
“It’s the new normal,” Turner said. “We’ve been fortunate so far to avoid the worst of the storm.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.