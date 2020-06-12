Surgeries, procedures ramp up after two-month COVID-19 restriction

Surgical services and diagnostics have “bounced back quickly” and emergency department visitors have also increased, Montanye said.

Pacific Surgical Institute on Ninth Avenue closed in March following the governor’s order, said co-founder Bill Turner. The closure was also intended to allow the center to act as a backup location for patients in case the hospital was overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, he said. The center also held staff and personal protective equipment in reserve, but they weren’t needed, Turner said.

PeaceHealth St. John was never overwhelmed by the virus, and has admitted only 10 COVID-19 patients and treated three others in the emergency department who did not need to stay, said Randy Querin, hospital spokesman. No one was hospitalized there for COVID on Friday.

Following the governor’s rules, Pacific Surgical did hold a couple of surgeries in cases for which delays would have caused major hardships for patients, Turner said. However, it ended up cancelling or postponing procedures for “several hundred” patients, Turner added.

A few weeks ago, the center began resuming more surgeries. But Turner said they are still being picky about bringing in patients who may be extra vulnerable to the virus.