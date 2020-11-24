Supporters disappointed, not deterred by ruling tossing methanol plant's federal permits

“That study takes an unprecedented and expansive look at the greenhouse gas impacts here in Washington state and globally, and it estimates that NWIW’s Kalama facility will result in a global net reduction of over six million metric tonnes of GHGs every year,” said Kent Caputo, general counsel for NWIW. “We expect that work to be completed shortly, and it will stand as a rigorous, comprehensive, independent analysis that will inform any additional efforts ultimately performed by the Corps.”

Washington District 20th Rep. Ed Orcutt, who is from Kalama, said he is disappointed in the ruling, especially when data shows the project would overall reduce global carbon emissions.

“Thousands of hours and tens of millions of dollars spent to see permits rejected sends a message that Washington is closed for business,” he said in an email response to The Daily News. “Courts and regulators need to allow Washington to re-open for new employers and expansion of existing employers, especially when they have proven an overall reduction in global carbon will be achieved.”

Cowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber said Tuesday the county board supports the construction of the methanol plant “in the prescribed manner allowed by law.”

