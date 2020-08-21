Superior Court jury trials are ready for the gridiron

For Fassett, the newest member of the Superior Court bench who came on in late March last year, COVID-19 has been a "constantly moving snowball" of issues.

"I think in the last four months, everybody's probably aged quite a bit, dealing with all these issues," Fassett said. "We need to continue to move toward getting jury trials starting again, but we're always going to be cognizant of health and safety. If we need to push forward harder or pull back, we're going to do what we need to do."

Some in-person hearings have already resumed at the Hall of Justice, the county's home for the courts, sheriff's office and 911 dispatch center. But jury trials tend to be the courts' biggest productions and come with the biggest challenges to COVID-19 health and social distancing rules. For one, trials require large juror pools — sometimes more than 100 people — that gather for hours or multiple days before the trial even starts.

When they arrive for trials at the Event Center, potential jurors will first be screened by bailiffs outside with temperature checks and for COVID-19 symptoms. Court officials won't ask people to disclose specifics, Superior Court Administrator Chad Connors said. If they have symptoms, they'll be excused and set over to serve in the future.