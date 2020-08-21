Superior Court jury trials are ready for the gridiron

"There's been no playbook" for courts to resume jury trials amid the coronavirus, Superior Court Judge Patrica Fassett said this week. But court officials say they've prepared their kickoff play.
The Cowlitz County Event Center is ready to hold jury trials, which could resume as early as September. The last jury trial here happened in March.
"I'm excited for the setup that we have over there," Fassett said of the Event Center location. "I understand the community's concern with health and safety and the risks that this may pose for them, so we're trying to do whatever we can to ensure we've taken every measure possible. ... Not only is (the Event Center) super accommodating, but it's going to provide the space we need."
The relatively stark, utilitarian interior of the Event Center could prove intimidating for jurors already used to the County's Hall of Justice, Superior Court Clerk Staci Myklebust said.
But Superior Court officials chose to use it for the foreseeable future to hold jury trials because it's one of the few places large and safe enough to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Conveniently, it's just about 1,500 feet down the street from the Hall of Justice.
"I'm so happy and excited with what we have accomplished," Myklebust said.
On Friday, court officials held a mock trial at the Event Center to test the setup, using court staff and attorneys as witnesses and jurors.
For Fassett, the newest member of the Superior Court bench who came on in late March last year, COVID-19 has been a "constantly moving snowball" of issues.
"I think in the last four months, everybody's probably aged quite a bit, dealing with all these issues," Fassett said. "We need to continue to move toward getting jury trials starting again, but we're always going to be cognizant of health and safety. If we need to push forward harder or pull back, we're going to do what we need to do."
Some in-person hearings have already resumed at the Hall of Justice, the county's home for the courts, sheriff's office and 911 dispatch center. But jury trials tend to be the courts' biggest productions and come with the biggest challenges to COVID-19 health and social distancing rules. For one, trials require large juror pools — sometimes more than 100 people — that gather for hours or multiple days before the trial even starts.
When they arrive for trials at the Event Center, potential jurors will first be screened by bailiffs outside with temperature checks and for COVID-19 symptoms. Court officials won't ask people to disclose specifics, Superior Court Administrator Chad Connors said. If they have symptoms, they'll be excused and set over to serve in the future.
Court officials are confident the space will be safe, but if a juror is uncomfortable due to COVID-19, they won't be forced to serve, Superior Court Judge Gary Bashor said. It's critical that those who do serve on the jury feel comfortable enough to focus on the trial, he pointed out.
Jury summons are already arriving in mailboxes, and Connors said more than 150 potential jurors have agreed to serve.
"I think that's really a testament to our community," Connors said. "This is a real uncertain time for people ... and we do not take that for granted."
After being screened, potential jurors will then enter the Event Center's largest room, which can fit more than 100 socially-distanced people, to receive instructions and wait to be questioned by attorneys. For security reasons, there will be no bag check, so potential jurors will not be able to bring a bag or purse inside. (Once a jury is selected, those jurors will be able to bring bags in.)
Ordinarily, attorneys screen the entire jury pool at once. But they'll instead be questioning them in separate groups of 25, Myklebust said. Bailiffs will be present to make sure those groups don't talk to each other, and just like at the Hall of Justice, potential jurors have to stay put while selection is going on to avoid exposing them to information about the trial.
"It is going to slow the process," Myklebust acknowledged.
The process eases up after the 12 jurors, plus alternates, have been selected and the rest are sent home. The actual courtroom is set up similarly to those at the Hall of Justice, except for a larger jury box to accommodate social distancing. It also has a larger projection system than the Hall of Justice courtrooms.
Everyone in the courtroom will be required to wear court-provided surgical masks, with the exception of witnesses, who can take their mask off while testifying.
Juries "are looking at body language and facial expressions," Fassett said. "I think it's really important, especially in criminal trials when there's a lot of liberty on the line for the defendant, that the jury has the ability to fully assess every witness."
The courtroom is arranged to keep testifying witnesses facing away from others in court. The judges said they're working on setting up a transparent barrier in front of the witness stand, too.
Trials will be broadcast over YouTube and KLTV, but judges currently don't plan to physically allow the public inside the courtroom, Fassett said. Exceptions to that rule, such as for media access to high-profile cases, will be decided on a case-by-case basis.
"We owe that to the jury to keep them as safe as possible," Fassett said.
Resuming trials has been a priority for the courts, because criminal defendants and crime victims otherwise go without reaching justice and closure in their cases. And the longer trials are put off, the bigger the backlog of unresolved cases in the court systems grows.
As Judge Bashor put it: "Frankly, this is kind of one of the last ways to get things solved between people before you start pulling out knives and guns."
