Superior Court delays jury trials until August 10

Cowlitz Superior Court judges announced Tuesday that jury trials, previously slated to resume next week, won't start until at least Aug. 10 due to a recent spike in local COVID-19 cases.

Judges spoke to public health officials in making the call. They emphasized that court staff "have and will continue to do all they can" to keep juries and legal participants safe at court, according to a press release Tuesday.

“While providing due process to defendants ... is absolutely critical, it cannot be done at the expense of public health," Presiding Superior Court Judge Gary Bashor said in the release. "We will review the data in the next two weeks to decide when jury trials should resume. When jury trials will resume will be decided by science and input from our public health community."

Along with nearly all in-person hearings, jury trials were put on ice in April under an order by the state Supreme Court to protect public health. The last jury trial held in Cowlitz County was on March 10.

In the meantime, court staff have increased cleaning, limited maximum attendance, and introduced required health checks and mask-wearing at the county Hall of Justice. They have made many court hearings virtual.