Sunday wrong-way crash kills one on I-5 near Kelso

A vehicle driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 killed one person and injured four others Sunday near Kelso.

According to a Washington State Patrol press release, just after 3 a.m. Sunday a car was heading the wrong way on I-5, driving southbound in the northbound lane.

The wrong-way driver, in a Chevy Equinox, collided with a Ram pickup near mile post 34, causing the truck to roll over and come to rest on the right shoulder.

A third vehicle, a Ford truck, hit debris from the crash, the press release said.

The wrong-way driver died at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved. The driver, a 25-year-old from Siletz, Ore., has not been named yet, pending notification of next of kin, according to the press release.

A 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman from Hillsboro in a third car were injured and taken to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, along with a 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman from Longview in the second vehicle, according to the press release.

The Longview and Hillsboro victims were wearing seatbelts. The Equinox and Ram truck were totaled in the crash.

