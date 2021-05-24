Sunday night fire displaces 16 residents from Longview apartment building

A fire Sunday night destroyed an apartment unit on Pennsylvania Street in Longview and damaged three other apartments, displacing 16 residents.

The Longview Fire Department and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded at about 11:30 p.m. to the Fairways Apartments complex after a caller reported a candle possibly started the fire, according to a press release from the Longview Fire Department.

When they arrived, firefighters could see smoke throughout the second story with flames shooting out the back window and spreading into the roofline, according to the release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Crews got the fire under control within 20 minutes and prevented it from spreading to adjacent units. Firefighters searched the eight units in the building and no injuries were reported.

The fire destroyed one apartment unit, another was heavily damaged by heat and smoke and two lower units had mild smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross arrived to assist the residents with housing and other short-term needs.

The fire is under investigation. Firefighters are looking into the possibility a candle started the blaze, but have not ruled out other possibilities, according to the release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.