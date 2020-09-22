 Skip to main content
Sunday car accident sends driver, 8-year-old to hospital
Sunday car accident sends driver, 8-year-old to hospital

A one-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon near Lexington sent two people, including an 8-year-old girl, to the hospital with injuries.

Washington State Patrol troopers still are investigating the crash, but authorities believe drugs or alcohol were involved, according to a press memo.

The accident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on State Route 411 just north of Lexington. Brenda R. Jaha, 50, of Longview was driving northbound on the road when the car crossed toward the southbound lane of traffic and drove down an embankment, according to the memo. An 8-year-old child was the only other person in the vehicle.

Neither Jaha nor the child were wearing seatbelts, according to the memo. They were both taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

WSP spokesperson Will Finn said the child had “some broken bones.” He did not know the nature of the driver’s injuries.

Troopers will refer the case to the Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office for charges of felony drug possession, vehicular assault and reckless endangerment, pending Jaha’s release from the hospital and the confirmation of a blood sample, Finn said.

