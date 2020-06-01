Sunday afternoon fire in Rainier displaces one, no injuries reported

A Sunday afternoon fire in Rainier displaced one person but cause no injuries, according to Columbia River Fire & Rescue.

Around 1:20 p.m., firefighters from multiple agencies were on the scene of a residential fire in the area of East Fifth and East E Street in Rainier. The fire was mostly out by 2:03 p.m., according to Columbia River Fire & Rescue. The sole occupant escaped and sheltered at a neighbor's house.