Sunday afternoon fire in Rainier displaces one, no injuries reported
Sunday afternoon fire in Rainier displaces one, no injuries reported

A Sunday afternoon fire in Rainier displaced one person but cause no injuries, according to Columbia River Fire & Rescue. 

Around 1:20 p.m., firefighters from multiple agencies were on the scene of a residential fire in the area of East Fifth and East E Street in Rainier. The fire was mostly out by 2:03 p.m., according to Columbia River Fire & Rescue. The sole occupant escaped and sheltered at a neighbor's house.  

The homeowner will be assisted by the Red Cross, according to fire officials.  Firefighters remained on scene for several hours to put out hot spots 

Clatskanie PUD and Rainier police also responded. 

