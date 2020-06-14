Summer schools changing this year, but the need remains

“(We will) bring those kids in after school for those remedial services and we’re using that as our opportunity to fill some of the gaps that we know are going to be created from the last three months,” Zorn said.

However, Longview high school students still will have the chance to retake classes and retrieve credits online this summer, Zorn said, because that program has always been online. And middle school students might get online learning lists from their schools, but that is still being worked out, he said.

Woodland Superintendent Michael Green said the amount of work needed to plan for fall was a factor in the summer school cancellation.

“We have a great deal of work to prepare for the fall so that we can hopefully safely reopen our schools while protecting the health and well-being of students, staff and our community,” he said.

In Kelso, high school students can also retake credits online this summer, spokeswoman Michele Nerland said.

“Students will complete work online that will then be reviewed and graded remotely by a teacher,” she said.

And if more students than usual want to attend summer school because of the COVID-19 related school closure, the district is prepared to hire additional staff, Nerland said.