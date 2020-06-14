Summer schools changing this year, but the need remains

COVID-19 made for a disrupted end to the school year, and it also changed or canceled many local summer school programs.
Woodland has canceled its summer school program, while Kelso will hold its online and Longview will postpone elementary summer school and continue high school online credit retrieval.
Longview students will also get to keep the school-issued Chromebooks for the remainder of the summer, Superintendent Dan Zorn said, so they can continue using the online learning resources. The computers will be collected in the fall.
“There’s still going to be some good summer learning opportunities, but the face-to-face elementary summer school, we’re going to shift that,” Zorn said.
Longview school district chose to cancel the in-person elementary school summer school because it’s not possible to bring in the several hundred students that traditionally attend, Zorn said.
“We are not in position to be able to provide that one-on-one this summer, so what we’re choosing to do is take those funds and set them aside,” Zorn said.
Typically summer school costs just under $630 per student, spokesman Rick Parrish said, but it’s not yet clear how that cost would change under an extended day model.
The money will be used to fund several “extended days” in the coming school year for students to get the same remedial math and reading instead, Zorn said.
“(We will) bring those kids in after school for those remedial services and we’re using that as our opportunity to fill some of the gaps that we know are going to be created from the last three months,” Zorn said.
However, Longview high school students still will have the chance to retake classes and retrieve credits online this summer, Zorn said, because that program has always been online. And middle school students might get online learning lists from their schools, but that is still being worked out, he said.
Woodland Superintendent Michael Green said the amount of work needed to plan for fall was a factor in the summer school cancellation.
“We have a great deal of work to prepare for the fall so that we can hopefully safely reopen our schools while protecting the health and well-being of students, staff and our community,” he said.
In Kelso, high school students can also retake credits online this summer, spokeswoman Michele Nerland said.
“Students will complete work online that will then be reviewed and graded remotely by a teacher,” she said.
And if more students than usual want to attend summer school because of the COVID-19 related school closure, the district is prepared to hire additional staff, Nerland said.
Finally, Kelso also will offer extended school year services to specific students with disabilities as scheduled, Nerland said. That will likely be done in a distance learning format from July 13 through July 30, she said.
Huntington Learning Center of Longview owner Danielle Johnston said in a press release there are several things parents can do to help stop students’ “summer slide.” Huntington Learning Center is a tutoring and test prep center in Longview.
First, she said, spend the summer reading.
“It sounds simple and it is. If there’s one easy way to help your child gain some ground over summer, it is to have him or her read every day for at least 30 minutes,” she said.
She also suggests getting comfortable with technology.
“Students and teachers alike were thrown into remote/online learning and the result might have felt a little haphazard. If your child struggled, it’s important to spend the summer getting more comfortable with the learning platforms and tools that teachers used in the spring,” Johnston said, just in case students have to return to an online model.
Finally, help students get better at time management in case they need to learn from home again, she said, and help them catch up on essential skills. While teachers will certainly try to get everyone back up to speed in the fall, Johnston said summer is a critical time to get students back on track.
“The last few months of the school year were nowhere near typical and many students are headed into summer with big skill gaps that simply cannot be left uncorrected,” Johnston said.
