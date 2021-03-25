Summer school seen as chance to make up lost classroom time

Local schools are making plans to increase summer-school offerings this year and into the future, supported by money from the latest federal stimulus package.
Longview will double its summer-school offerings from past years, said Superintendent Dan Zorn. The district also is looking ahead to plan several more summers of intense learning and extending learning days in the school year because, “this is not going to get taken care of in three months.”
“There’s a real focus at the elementary level on math and reading, and it’s really targeted at that learning loss that has been inevitable this year,” Zorn said.
Middle and high schoolers will have the standard credit recovery options this summer, but also will have original credit opportunities and remediation for those who need it, Zorn said. There may be options for career and technical education classes, and the district will also offer more transportation than normal to make sure everyone who needs the program can access it.
“I’m excited about what we’re going to offer,” Zorn said.
The district still is arranging staffing and other details, but Zorn said the plan is to have a five-week, full-day program in the last two weeks of June and three weeks of July. Students will get free breakfast and lunch, and interest forms are posted on the school website.
3 years to catch up
Castle Rock also is beefing up its typical offerings. Superintendent Ryan Greene said the district plans a K-12 summer school that runs four hours a day for four or five weeks, versus the normal one or two weeks and just a few hours a day.
“We’re looking at a bigger summer-school offering to help overcome the gaps,” he said. “We’re just starting to look at it, but we want to target kids who need additional support.”
While plans are not yet firm, Greene said he anticipated at least three years of additional summer programs would be needed to “at least catch up” to the COVID-19 learning loss.
Kalama and Woodland are in the preliminary planning stages of summer school, the districts said, and still considering options.
Woodland Superintendent Michael Green said the district is looking at a K-8 literacy-focused summer school and a credit recovery program for high schoolers.
“We have student-parent conferences next week and will be gathering information from parents and students regarding the interest in attendance at a summer program,” he said.
Kalama Superintendent Eric Nerison said while he’s still in the planning phase, "summer school is a possibility.” The district has offered summer school in the past, but not in recent years.
“Since the funds are one-time only, we will be taking a very strategic approach,” Nerison said. “Also, we are hearing that the Legislature may ultimately direct how we are required to use the funds, so in that respect we are standing by."
Kelso superintendent Mary Beth Tack said the district has just finished rough plans for summer school, but did not provide details by press time.
“We have some incredible plans in the works to engage and enhance summer opportunities for Kelso students,” she said.
Nationally, about $110 billion from the most recent stimulus package will go directly to school districts, with $22 billion of that earmarked to address lost learning.
In addition, there’s about $1.2 billion allocated nationally for summer enrichment programs and after-school programs.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.
Federal Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona also announced the launch of a new Summer Learning and Enrichment Collaborative to help states use the funding to develop “high-quality summer learning and enrichment programs for all students, with a focus on addressing the needs of student groups disproportionately affected by COVID-19,” according to a department of education press release.
In Washington, schools will get about $1.9 billion, and the majority of that became available this week. Districts have until late 2024 to spend the money.