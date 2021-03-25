Summer school seen as chance to make up lost classroom time

Local schools are making plans to increase summer-school offerings this year and into the future, supported by money from the latest federal stimulus package.

Longview will double its summer-school offerings from past years, said Superintendent Dan Zorn. The district also is looking ahead to plan several more summers of intense learning and extending learning days in the school year because, “this is not going to get taken care of in three months.”

“There’s a real focus at the elementary level on math and reading, and it’s really targeted at that learning loss that has been inevitable this year,” Zorn said.

Middle and high schoolers will have the standard credit recovery options this summer, but also will have original credit opportunities and remediation for those who need it, Zorn said. There may be options for career and technical education classes, and the district will also offer more transportation than normal to make sure everyone who needs the program can access it.

“I’m excited about what we’re going to offer,” Zorn said.