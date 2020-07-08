Summer construction will create delays between Longview, Astoria Megler bridge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Travelers heading to the coast on state routes 4 and 401, as well as US 101, will see delays as a resurfacing projects gets under way, according to a Washington State Department of Transportation press release.

A 14-mile stretch of SR 4 between Kandoll Road and the SR 401 intersection and a 12-mile portion of SR 401 between Naselle and the US 101 intersection will be resurfaced over the summer, fixing the pavement and adding rumble strips on SR 401, a press release said.

The work by Granite Construction Company started Tuesday and will cost $2.5 million by the time it finishes later this summer.

WSDOT project engineer Joanna Lowrey said upkeep projects like this are “one of the most cost effective ways to make taxpayer dollars go further.”

Expect single lane closures with flaggers and delays up to 20 minutes, according to a press release, and people who live in the work zone might be delayed getting in and out of their driveways.

