Successor for Longview police drug dog Max in question due to changes in Washington state possession law

The department is raising around $20,000 for its next canine, which will be led by Officer Emilio Villagrana in a routine rotation of handlers.

McNew said funds will cover the cost of the dog, about “two months of continual training” and a kennel for the officer’s home.

Donations for the canine can be made in person at the Hudson Street station or by mail to P.O. Box 128, Longview, WA 98632.

Inseparable pair

For the past seven years, Libbey and Max have nearly been inseparable. During the day, Max patrolled the city on a padded mat in Libbey’s car with a bowl of water. At night, he slept by Libbey’s side at home.

“He protected us by working for the city of Longview,” Libbey said. “He’s a pretty amazing dog.”

When Max stumbled during a routine training last winter, Libbey took him to several veterinarians before receiving the cancer diagnosis. He is expected to live another seven months, Libbey said.

Today, Max’s medication helps him be his “normal” self, he said, as Libbey’s three children, 10 to 19 years old, prepare to lose a piece of the family.