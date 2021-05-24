Successor for Longview police drug dog Max in question due to changes in Washington state possession law

A new Washington state law reducing drug possession from a felony to misdemeanor crime may prevent the Longview Police Department from replacing its retiring drug-sniffing dog.
Max, the department’s 9-year-old drug dog, will retire June 1 after a recent cancer diagnosis.
Longview Capt. Branden McNew said he hopes to have a replacement by fall, but is unclear if the canine will be trained to locate narcotics or track criminals.
He said misdemeanors are a “lower priority” and a dog to sniff out the lower-level offenses might not be necessary.
In March, the State Supreme Court found Washington’s drug possession law to be unconstitutional.
Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill May 13 in response to the decision. The new law makes the possession of smaller amounts of controlled substances a misdemeanor. They previously were felonies.
‘Sole purpose’
Max’s “sole purpose” is to alert officers of narcotics, said his handler Longview Officer Seth Libbey.
The German shepherd can notify where illegal narcotics are down to the specific location, such as scratching at a vehicle door panel.
Over his career, Max has sniffed out 12 pounds of methamphetamines in a vehicle, five pounds of heroin sealed in a wine box inside a cupboard and one pound of methamphetamines in an attic above him by jumping below the location.
The department is raising around $20,000 for its next canine, which will be led by Officer Emilio Villagrana in a routine rotation of handlers.
McNew said funds will cover the cost of the dog, about “two months of continual training” and a kennel for the officer’s home.
Donations for the canine can be made in person at the Hudson Street station or by mail to P.O. Box 128, Longview, WA 98632.
Inseparable pair
For the past seven years, Libbey and Max have nearly been inseparable. During the day, Max patrolled the city on a padded mat in Libbey’s car with a bowl of water. At night, he slept by Libbey’s side at home.
“He protected us by working for the city of Longview,” Libbey said. “He’s a pretty amazing dog.”
When Max stumbled during a routine training last winter, Libbey took him to several veterinarians before receiving the cancer diagnosis. He is expected to live another seven months, Libbey said.
Today, Max’s medication helps him be his “normal” self, he said, as Libbey’s three children, 10 to 19 years old, prepare to lose a piece of the family.
“The whole family is very upset,” Libbey said. “He’s a pretty big part of our lives.”
After three years in narcotics investigations with the department, Libbey volunteered to become a drug dog handler as a “complimentary position,” he said.
As Max’s only handler, Libbey is grateful for the experience and dreading a future without his partner by his side.
“I will always appreciate the department for giving me this opportunity,” he said. “Max knows he’s loved.”