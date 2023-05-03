The Daily News is collecting information about summer camps in Cowlitz County and Rainier. Information on local camps will be printed throughout the summer.
The following information is needed to include a camp: the camp's name, hosting agency, theme, date, time, location and address, cost (if applicable), deadline for sign-up, contact person and phone number and additional information (i.e., if there will be snacks, crafts, games, etc.).
Send information to dgoodrich@tdn.com or The Daily News PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632.
People are also reading…
To submit information for the community page, email frontdoor@tdn.com.