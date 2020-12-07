Stuffy's, Oregon Way pub defy state rules, open for indoor seating

His granddaughter told TDN Monday that the restaurant’s employees were the main driving force behind the decision.

“We didn’t just open for our benefit of staying open. It was really to get our employees back to work, because they are struggling the most. That’s what I really hope people understand. Our employees want to be working. It was definitely a Stuffy’s family decision that we are really thankful to the community for supporting us through this time,” Hogue said.

In the Facebook post announcing the restaurant’s reopening, the Dulings wrote that their decision was “tough” and “risky.” As of Monday afternoon, the post had more than 350 comments, most of them in support of the business, and more than 600 shares.

“Not only did we struggle through the first COVID shut down, but our employees struggled more,” the post says. “On November 18th, we had to lay off over 25 of our staff right before the holidays. And since then, they have struggled receiving their unemployment. Since the second shutdown, we have not been covering our overhead costs. It has come down to the point where we shut our doors after today and call it quits after 32 years of proudly serving the community, or we fight.”