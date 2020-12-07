Stuffy's, Oregon Way pub defy state rules, open for indoor seating

At least two Longview restaurants joined a group of small regional businesses that have decided to ignore Gov. Jay Inslee’s public health orders prohibiting indoor service at restaurants.
Owners of Stuffy’s II Restaurant and the Oregon Way Tavern announced that they would reopen for indoor dining service with Facebook posts made Saturday and Sunday, respectively. On Monday customers from near and far flocked to both restaurants for a meal or drinks.
“We came specifically to help them stay open,” said Sharon Cilley, a Bonney Lake resident who made the 90-minute drive to Longview with her husband. Cilley said the couple also stopped at Spiffy’s, a Lewis County restaurant off Interstate 5 Exit 68, and a restaurant in Kennewick that opened for indoor dining, as well.
“I think every restaurant should be open,” said a Longview woman who did not give her name. “I think it’s clean, and it’s as safe as anywhere else. … If you’re sick — even if it’s not the virus — you shouldn’t be here.”
Local residents say they are happy to see local restaurants standing up against the governor’s orders, and state Rep. Jim Walsh in a Facebook video commended regional businesses for their “pushback against bureaucratic bullying.”
State officials warn that naysayers could face penalties for flouting rules that the vast majority of Washington businesses are following.
“This year the state has received thousands of complaints but has only taken enforcement action against a few dozen businesses in the state. Most businesses, when contacted, agree to adhere to the public health standards and no further action is necessary,” said Mike Faulk, Gov. Jay Inslee’s press secretary. “That remains the case.”
“The idea of a ‘restaurant revolt’ is just political rhetoric,” he said.
Restaurants that disobey the state orders can face citations and hefty fines for workplace safety violations from the state Department of Labor & Industries. L&I spokesperson Tim Church said the agency issues fines for $9,639 to businesses that stay open or provide services they are not supposed to under state regulations.
Other violations, such as not requiring customers to wear masks or not having appropriate signage on doors, can lead to compounding fines.
Those penalties can be issued whether or not a business cooperates with L&I for an inspection, Church said.
“We’ve had situations where we show up to a business, and they won’t let us in or they tell us we can’t come on their property. If we can see a place is open, we can cite and fine them without having any more information than that,” Church said.
“Really, working with a business is their opportunity,” he said. “If they choose to pass on that opportunity, we can still take action. We are not just going to say, ‘Oh, you are not being cooperative with us, never mind.’ ”
L&I typically hears about violations of the COVID-19 safety measures through the state’s online portal for complaints, Church said.
While he was aware of four or five other businesses in the state defying the governor’s orders, including Spiffy’s in Lewis County, “it’s not a long list when you think of the thousands that are following the Safe Start orders,” Church noted.
“We’ve issued somewhere between 30 and 40 violations that have been the result of complaints. … As more businesses and restaurants choose to willfully ignore the requirements, you will see those numbers go up. Absolutely you will,” Church said.
Church said he did not know of any complaints against Stuffy’s II as of 10 a.m. Monday, roughly 24 hours after the restaurant opened for indoor dining. And representatives with the business said they had not heard from any state agencies as of Monday at 4 p.m.
“We are really hoping we will not have any challenges. We hope the state just understands that we literally don’t have any other choice,” said Skai Hogue, a Stuffy’s employee and granddaughter of owners Bud and Glenda Duling. “It’s either this or close our doors.”
In passing Sunday, while greeting about a dozen customers waiting for a seat at the door, Bud Duling told a TDN reporter that the business was hurting while waiting for the politicians to decide what to do, so “we just thought we’d try it. We don’t know what’ll happen about it. Hopefully nothing bad.”
His granddaughter told TDN Monday that the restaurant’s employees were the main driving force behind the decision.
“We didn’t just open for our benefit of staying open. It was really to get our employees back to work, because they are struggling the most. That’s what I really hope people understand. Our employees want to be working. It was definitely a Stuffy’s family decision that we are really thankful to the community for supporting us through this time,” Hogue said.
In the Facebook post announcing the restaurant’s reopening, the Dulings wrote that their decision was “tough” and “risky.” As of Monday afternoon, the post had more than 350 comments, most of them in support of the business, and more than 600 shares.
“Not only did we struggle through the first COVID shut down, but our employees struggled more,” the post says. “On November 18th, we had to lay off over 25 of our staff right before the holidays. And since then, they have struggled receiving their unemployment. Since the second shutdown, we have not been covering our overhead costs. It has come down to the point where we shut our doors after today and call it quits after 32 years of proudly serving the community, or we fight.”
Hogue said the restaurant “hasn’t really planned” for what it might do if it received a fine for staying open.
“All that is on our minds is employees surviving. … Them not getting a paycheck and not getting any unemployment funds kind of left them high and dry,” she said.
The restaurant’s staff spent Sunday and Monday catering to a line of customers that essentially went out the door from open to close both days, Hogue said. Most customers wore masks while they waited, though some arrived maskless.
Compared to a pre-pandemic business day, Stuffy’s made about as much as it would on a holiday, like Mother’s Day, Hogue said.
“Mother’s Day is usually our busiest day of the year, which is pretty crazy we can do that at 50% capacity,” Hogue said. “We are so thankful.”
Jody Davis, co-owner of the Oregon Way Tavern, said her decision to reopen also came down to “fight or flight.”
“It’s either go bankrupt or get fined. It’s better to fight,” she said in an interview Monday.
Davis and her ex-husband have run the bar together for nearly 15 years. The state’s first business shutdown, which lasted from March until June sent the business into the red by about $8,000, Davis said.
“Everyone has bills. They don’t stop coming,” she said.
A $10,000 business aid loan helped Davis pay back that debt and keep three of her bartenders working. But she worries about paying back that loan years down the line.
The short few months open with limited indoor seating did little to recoup losses from the shutdown, she added.
Davis also wanted to open for her regular customers — mostly retirees and military veterans — who use the pub as their main locale to socialize.
“The depression alone is really hurting the people,” Davis said. “This is like a Cheers bar. We are all like family. We know everyone personally … If we are shut down, they can’t see their friends and family.”
Reopening also supports more jobs for Davis’ staff, which bartender Cassiee Obest joined in August.
“I work two jobs. … I have a daughter in college and a son in high school,” said Obest, who is recently separated from her partner and trying to find her footing as a single mother. “These shutdowns absolutely killed us. Without a paycheck, I can’t find a new place to live.”
‘I”m grateful (Davis) is going out on a limb for us,” Obest added.
Davis said she and her business partner talked about their plan “over and over.” They decided against expanding outdoor seating, which is still permitted under the governor’s order, because it was too costly to rent a tent for $2,000 a month. and most rental shops were out of stock anyway.
Eventually the duo decided to take the risk. The pub was, in some ways, emboldened by Stuffy’s II’s decision to open over the weekend, she said.
“Maybe if we all do it, (the state regulators) will let us alone. … We are still trying to do all we were told to do,” Davis said, noting that the pub enforces its mask policy, frequently cleans tables and counters and abides by requirements to space out tables and limit the number of people at one table to six.
Similarly, Stuffy’s II is following all of the same rules in place for restaurants before the shutdown, Hogue said.
“Gov. Inslee is saying other businesses are able to continue under current guidelines, so we just decided to do that as well. We are staying at 50% capacity, all of our employees are masked up, all of our tables are six feet apart,” Hogue said.
Church, the L&I spokesperson, said he “absolutely knows how hard it is out there for everyone” especially for businesses adjusting to new rules.
“But it also has to be a level and fair playing field, and we want to make sure workers are safe,” he said. “It certainly can’t be a situation where most of them are complying but a few decide not to. They will be inspected, and we will take action if they continue to do that.”
