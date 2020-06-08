Stuffed monkey with noose found near Rainier in apparent racial act

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A stuffed monkey with a noose around its neck was found along Highway 30 in Rainier in what appears to be a racist incident, according to a Facebook post.

According to a Sunday Facebook post by Scappoose resident Darrell Bell, his father, who is African-American, was driving along the highway when he spotted the monkey tied to a metal post just outside of Rainier.

His father stopped to take the monkey down, according to the post. It presumably relates to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the ensuing protests against racism and police brutality that have occurred nationally.

It was not clear if the incident had been reported to police or if they were investigating. The Rainier police could not be reached Monday afternoon.

