Study suggests more rail line, overpass needed to boost growth at port

To significantly increase export volumes, the Port of Longview will need to add at least four new tracks to its Industrial Rail Corridor, according to a recent rail and road study.

KPFF Consulting Engineers, Inc. presented a summary of findings to port commissioners Thursday. The port contracted KPFF to help with its rail line expansion and Berth 4 redevelopment projects.

The port is preparing for a $70 million to $100 million upgrade of its Industrial Rail Corridor. KPFF explored four track configurations for port consideration, including one option to keep the rail line as it is.

The no-change scenario would support roughly 3 million tons of exports annually, excluding exports from the berth 8 Export Grain Terminal. That would mean very little expansion, as last year the port exported roughly 2 million tons of non-EGT commodities.

Investing in additional rail line and related infrastructure would allow the port to export between 9 million tons and 12 million tons annually, again excluding EGT, said KPFF representative Steve Kingsley. But the port would likely need to add four to six rail lines to do so, he said.