Study: Long-Herrera Beutler race for congress tightening

The race between Southwest Washington Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler and democratic challenger Carolyn Long is tightening, according to the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.
Cook last week identified the 3rd District race as one of 20 congressional contests nationwide that has shifted left, some shifting from “likely Republican” to “leaning Republican” and others shifting from “leaning Democratic” to “solid Democratic.
Cook now lists the race between Long and Herrera Beutler as “leaning Republican.”
Cook attributed the trend to bad polling for President Donald Trump
Long’s campaign touted the survey as a sign of her strength. However, Herrera Beutler representatives say Cook’s findings were the same in 2018, when Herrera Beutler defeated Long and captured 53% of the vote to win a fifth term representing Southwest Washington.
“We found it odd — nothing has changed about the race other than Jaime handily outraising her opponent,” a spokesperson wrote in an email. “Cook Political Report made the same prediction last election, and Jaime won by more than 16,000 votes.”
This year’s campaign is waged amid a global health crisis, with nearly 50,000 Washingtonians sick from the coronavirus and countless out of work. Voters have made it clear that healthcare will be a central issue in this election.
Although Herrera Beutler was recently recognized for her bipartisan work, Long has consistently criticized her for opposing the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare), which granted health insurance to more than 20 million Americans, but which has been under continuing assault by the Trump administration. While Herrera Beutler supports repealing and replacing the act, Long intends on fixing it, and supports a public-option health insurance plan.
