Students slowly return to school buildings across Cowlitz County

Rainier

Rainier has a different, more stringent set of reopening metrics to meet. In Washington, schools can start considering some in-person instruction when county cases fall below 75 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period.

On Friday, Oregon school officials changed guidelines so that counties with between 50 to 100 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days allows schools to move to hybrid learning, while less than 50 cases means districts can opt for in-person learning.

Interim Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said Rainier will remain in full distance learning, even though the Columbia County Spotlight reported that Columbia county would be eligible to send elementary students back in person under the new guidelines. The state’s COVID-19 dashboard was not available Friday to get a case rate.

He said while the state metrics seem to be moving in the right direction, the district will “proceed with caution” for both safety and stability. Hattrick said he does not want to switch between in-person and remote if the case load rises again because it would be detrimental to students.