Students slowly return to school buildings across Cowlitz County

All local school districts except Rainier have moved to some form of hybrid, in-person learning for younger students in the past few weeks, and some are preparing to bring older students back in the next two weeks.
Each district has numerous health and safety protocols in place, including mask-wearing and social distancing. In the last week, there has been only one new Cowlitz County COVID-19 case reported in a child 0 to 9 years old, though there is no way to tell if it’s a child who is in a school system.
At the start of October, there had been 36 total cases recorded in children nine years old or younger, but only seven were active. As of Oct. 30, there were 40 total cases recorded, with four of them active.
All Cowlitz County school districts also just received extra CARES Act funding after the Cowlitz County Commissioners voted to award $655,140 local school districts. The funding will be divided among the six school districts in Cowlitz County based on student enrollment.
Cowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber said in a press release that “supporting our schools during this pandemic is essential for a healthier community.”
Toutle Lake
Toutle K-6 students who wanted to be in-person started the year on Sept. 8 in a hybrid model, Superintendent Bob Garrett said. That’s about 260 students, while 90 chose to stay completely remote.
“Our staff continues to perform admirably in its attempt to meet the needs of all of our students,” Garrett said.
Monday, Nov. 2, will be the first day for grades 7-12 to start hybrid, Garrett said, and after that the district will begin planning for extracurricular activities. A few secondary students with special education needs have been coming to campus on a limited basis since the start of the year, he said.
The district has not had any COVID-19 at school, Garrett said. Five staff members took tests, which all came back negative. One student did test positive and a few students were exposed or potentially exposed, but “fortunately, none of the exposed students had been on campus since his/her exposure,” Garrett said.
Toutle Lake will get an additional $26,372 in CARES Act funding for internet hotspots and the Edgenuity learning platform.
Kalama
Kalama is taking a different approach than other local schools, bringing kindergarteners and first-graders fully into class four days a week since Oct. 19 and holding small, in-person instruction for grades 2-12.
Kalama Elementary Principal Kala Lougheed said while younger students, who have small class sizes to start, could easily social distance in the new larger classrooms, older students could not.
“Even though we have a brand new big building, we still have challenges with the social distancing piece,” she said.
For that reason, the district will follow a gradual transition from the current remote learning model to hybrid learning model using small group rotations, Superintendent Eric Nerison said.
Groups of fewer than five students have been meeting for in-person instruction, but the district website asked parents to keep in mind that “it will take some time before all groups at all grade levels have had the opportunity to be rotated in,” especially grades 6-12.
There is no set date for each grade to transition to a hybrid model, the website said. Instead, “our process will be an incremental one, naturally evolving and growing over time.”
Kalama will get an additional $40,508 in funding for nightly sanitization services.
Woodland
Woodland shut down in-building services at elementary schools in mid-September after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, but Superintendent Michael Green said K-4 students will return to the classroom with a hybrid model Nov. 2, and grades 5-12 around Dec. 1.
The school district includes both Cowlitz and Clark counties, so it has had to balance both county’s numbers when looking to reopen.
“As we experienced before, these plans can be impacted significantly by local COVID cases,” Green said. “Therefore, to give ourselves the safest and most successful return of students to classrooms, we are planning a gradual re-entry.”
K-4 students will follow a normal hybrid model with each group of students in the building for two days each week and doing remote learning the other three. Mondays all students will be remote.
Woodland will get an additional $86,412 in funding for Chromebooks and equipment to facilitate simulcast hybrid instruction.
Castle Rock
Castle Rock kindergarteners through third-graders moved to a hybrid model Oct. 5, followed by third and fourth grades Oct. 19. Middle shoolers will return two days a week starting Nov. 9, followed by high schoolers on Nov. 16.
Superintendent Ryan Greene said “slow and steady isn’t a bad approach. It allows us to plan” and so far, all the returns have gone smoothly.
“The next step is getting back to full time instruction if hybrid goes well,” he said, but there’s no timeline yet for that move.
As more students return to classrooms, Greene said buses that were previously dropping off meals are now needed to bring students to school. Starting Nov. 2, lunches will be available for pickup at schools, but not driven out to the five community locations.
“Everyone in the district is working very hard to provide a safe and strong education for all of our students whether that is online or in person,” Greene said. “Thanks to the parents for being flexible and patient with us this year.”
Castle Rock will get an additional $51,604 in funding for internet hotspots, staff training, temperature scanners, Chromebook disinfecting machines, video conference upgrades and a Google Suite upgrade.
Kelso
Kelso kindergarteners through fifth-graders are already back in hybrid, with K-2 starting two days per week on Sept. 28 and 3-5 returning one day per week Oct. 26. About 50 special education students have also been coming in for extra help, Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said.
On Nov. 2, high school seniors will return two days a week, while grades 6-8 will start one day a week on Nov. 9. On Dec. 1, grades 6-11 will return two days a week, as will grades 3-5.
At Monday’s board meeting, Tack said that the Kelso team “continues to provide compassion and high quality education.”
“Every ripple or rough spot we’ve met so far has been met with tenacity, determination, problem solving and most importantly positivity,” she said.
Director of Special Programs Heather Odgen said the district’s goal is to get all special education students in at least two days a week, let that schedule stabilize, then add days until students are in class four days a week.
Tack said during a middle and high school question and answer Zoom Wednesday that the district had “learned a lot over the past month and that has helped us prepare and plan.”
Kelso will get an additional $195,244 in CARES Act funding for Chromebooks and remote educational software.
Longview
K-5 students are also back in Longview classrooms on a hybrid, two-day-a-week basis. Some special education students and all preschool students are back in person full-time.
“We feel good about where we are at,” Superintendent Dan Zorn said. “Staff are working real hard to be ready. It was a real good start last week with K-2 and a real good start to this week (with 3-5).”
The rest of the students, grades 6-12, will return two days a week on Nov. 9. Zorn said while there are a few details left to work out, “we have made plans and are in a good place with that.”
“The kids have been great. They’re coming to school ready to go, so parents are sending them prepared and ready to learning which speaks to how great the parents have been,” he said.
Longview will get an additional $255,000 in CARES Act funding for technology upgrades, Chromebook cases, webinar licensing and air purifying solutions.
Rainier
Rainier has a different, more stringent set of reopening metrics to meet. In Washington, schools can start considering some in-person instruction when county cases fall below 75 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period.
On Friday, Oregon school officials changed guidelines so that counties with between 50 to 100 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days allows schools to move to hybrid learning, while less than 50 cases means districts can opt for in-person learning.
Interim Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said Rainier will remain in full distance learning, even though the Columbia County Spotlight reported that Columbia county would be eligible to send elementary students back in person under the new guidelines. The state’s COVID-19 dashboard was not available Friday to get a case rate.
He said while the state metrics seem to be moving in the right direction, the district will “proceed with caution” for both safety and stability. Hattrick said he does not want to switch between in-person and remote if the case load rises again because it would be detrimental to students.
“I would love nothing more to have students back on campus, but we also have to make these moves slowly and in accordance with the data so everyone can remain safe,” Hattrick said. “Once we are able to have students on campus, we want them to stay.”
The district is also working to see if it can hold small, in-person group instruction, but is still working on the plan and data with the state, Hattrick said.
“While (comprehensive distance learning) is not ideal, our students have higher attendance rates than last year, better engagement and they are met with consistent expectations and requirements in their classes,” he said.
