Students prep for different college year, but most aren't fretting over COVID

Beach and her new roommate have been texting, deciding who will buy what for their dorm and registering for classes. She’s deciding what will get boxed up to go in the car and what will have to wait.

“As America has in the past, we’re just going to push forward and put our best foot forward and do our best to keep things going,” she said.

However, recent Kelso grad Cooper Joy is worried about starting her year at Boise State University, and she said many of her friends decided to stay local.

“It’s kind of freaky thinking, ‘What if I move away and get sick? Or if one of my family members gets sick?’ It’s stressful to think about it and knowing that you have to be so careful,” Joy said.

She considered starting out at Lower Columbia College, but ultimately she stuck with her original plan because she wants to live with her sister, a junior at Boise State.

While not living in the dorm will be a plus during the pandemic, Joy said she’s worried about how she will make friends without traditional college social activities.