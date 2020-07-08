Students prep for different college year, but most aren't fretting over COVID

Heading off to college is often nerve-wracking, but the COVID-19 pandemic has added a new layer of uncertainty to the big move for local high school graduates.
“I think everyone gets nervous around this age about leaving home in general, but the pandemic doesn’t ease it,” said recent Toledo graduate Michael Echtle, who plans to study engineering and play football at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon.
Like thousands of other students, Echtle is still a little unsure what his first year at school will look like.
“Some of their bigger events will probably be canceled. There will probably be less dances and less big fun group things,” Echtle said. “Football games aren’t going to have any spectators, so that will be different. But at least I’m going to be able to go to college and sit in classes.”
Being in class is important to him, he said, because he didn’t like taking his higher level math classes online at the end of his senior year, and engineering requires many math classes.
“It’s hard to learn higher level math without someone there to help you through it,” he said. “Videos don’t really help.”
Echtle said he isn’t worried about the threat of COVID-19 because Oregon seems to have a better grip on the virus than Washington.
But Kelso graduate Tabitha Beach is headed off to Grand Canyon University in Arizona, which has seen a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases and is rapidly reaching capacity in intensive care units. Still, she’s not that worried about the virus.
“You have to do your best to protect ourselves and others, but life has to keep going,” she said. “I feel very blessed that I don’t have to stay here and do online school for the first few months.”
The incoming special and elementary education major said classes will be in person, just with social distancing and mask wearing. She’ll still have a roommate, she said, but campus life will be without the open gyms, pools, and social gatherings that many students expect.
“It’s just another hiccup. I don’t think it’s a super big deal for me,” Beach said. “I know that I’m going there to get an education.”
Originally, she planned to drive to campus with her father, taking most of her things in the car, and her mother would fly in for orientation and move-in.
But she hasn’t received any information about what the COVID-era orientation will look like, and her family didn’t want to spend money on a plane ticket if there was going to be orientation restrictions, she said. So, “My dad is just going to drop me off and my mom will fly down in a couple months,” Beach said.
Beach and her new roommate have been texting, deciding who will buy what for their dorm and registering for classes. She’s deciding what will get boxed up to go in the car and what will have to wait.
“As America has in the past, we’re just going to push forward and put our best foot forward and do our best to keep things going,” she said.
However, recent Kelso grad Cooper Joy is worried about starting her year at Boise State University, and she said many of her friends decided to stay local.
“It’s kind of freaky thinking, ‘What if I move away and get sick? Or if one of my family members gets sick?’ It’s stressful to think about it and knowing that you have to be so careful,” Joy said.
She considered starting out at Lower Columbia College, but ultimately she stuck with her original plan because she wants to live with her sister, a junior at Boise State.
While not living in the dorm will be a plus during the pandemic, Joy said she’s worried about how she will make friends without traditional college social activities.
“I wanted to do intermurals and Greek life and I don’t even know when rush is going to be at this point. ... How will I meet people?” she said. “Maybe clubs, but if those don’t meet in person what am I supposed to do? Building friendships is going to be a lot harder.”
Joy will major in biology and plans to eventually go to dental school and become an oral surgeon. She said she hopes to finish her undergraduate degree in three years because she has so many transfer credits from classes she took at the University of Washington in high school.
However, she said she was worried COVID-19 might slow her down, saying she wasn’t a fan of online learning when she experienced it in high school.
“When I hear things it helps me learn, so looking a computer all day long, it’s hard to focus,” Joy said, and it was harder to put her lessons in context.
So far, Boise State plans to have in-person classes with masks and social distancing, but she knows that might change.
“Right now things are still up in the air. There’s still a month (for the college) to decide.”
