Students in Need fundraising drive extended to help with exploding need

Lower Columbia College student need is skyrocketing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so The Daily News is extending its Students in Need fundraising drive through July.
LCC counselor Jennifer Houge said in the past few weeks, she’s seen a surge in grant applications for assistance from the college’s Student Success Fund, which is in part supported by the newspaper campaign.
“And the dollar numbers are staggering,” she said.
As of last week, students had requested approximately $30,000 for tuition, about $12,000 for housing and rent, around $2,000 for food, $2,000 for utilities and $3,500 for other needs.
“We are seeing the highest amount of need ever this year,” Houge said.
The Student Success Fund makes grants available to students to overcome short-term financial hardships that could force them to drop out of school.
Since 2016, TDN has partnered with LCC to raise money for the Student Success Fund. This year’s drive started March 13 and was slated to run through April 24, but it now will run through Aug. 1. This year’s goal is $50,000, and the drive is currently at nearly $15,000.
TDN publisher David Thornberry said it made sense to extend the deadline due to the challenge the whole community is facing.
“Our hope is to help these students lift themselves back up on the other side of this crisis,” Thornberry said. “Everyone has been hit so hard, and we have to accommodate this new reality. We think extending our donation opportunities through July will give us a better way to help these students trying to improve their lives and those around them.”
Houge said the fund has already paid out $30,000 more this year than last year between Dec. 1 and mid April, and that payout does not necessarily include the surge due to the pandemic because the college still is processing those applications.
College spokeswoman Wendy Hall said the college anticipates a “substantial increase” in student financial need due to the pandemic. College staff are working to develop a single application process for emergency assistance that includes the Student Success Fund as well as other resources, which she said should be live in the coming days.
For example, last week the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington gave the Lower Columbia College Foundation $25,000 from its COVID Response Fund to help students with food and housing insecurity.
Houge said because of the emergency, the college has removed the cap typically placed on Student Success Fund payouts. The college has rerouted some funds from other departments’ budgets to cover the expenditures until it receives disaster relief funding, Houge said.
“In years past, I would be short approximately $5,000 and have to turn people away until summer term started and our funding was replenished,” Houge said. “This year we are spending constantly with promise of incoming disaster relief funding. We fully expect to need all of it to keep up with the need.”
Thornberry said he understands as well that the uncertainty the community faces has slowed donations, but he asked that as peoples’ lives normalize that they keep the drive in mind and consider donating to support students, especially if they have excess from the federal stimulus checks.
“Our community is in uncertain times, which has somewhat slowed the amazing generosity in Cowlitz County,” Thronberry said. “We think people will have a little more security as these stimulus checks roll into their accounts, and people can get back into the business of living and giving back. Even small portions of those stimulus checks can make a difference.”
The fund also supports LCC’s goal of an endowment. The endowment is currently at $900,000, with a goal of reaching $1 million so it can produce at least $50,000 annually from interest for emergency grants.
Between 2012 and 2019, the Student Success Fund had helped 827 students with $409,000 total in grants. To date, the Students in Need fundraiser has contributed more than $160,000 to the Student Success Fund. To donate, see the daily coupon in the print edition of The Daily News or go online to www.tdn.com/students.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.