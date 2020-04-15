Students in Need fundraising drive extended to help with exploding need

“In years past, I would be short approximately $5,000 and have to turn people away until summer term started and our funding was replenished,” Houge said. “This year we are spending constantly with promise of incoming disaster relief funding. We fully expect to need all of it to keep up with the need.”

Thornberry said he understands as well that the uncertainty the community faces has slowed donations, but he asked that as peoples’ lives normalize that they keep the drive in mind and consider donating to support students, especially if they have excess from the federal stimulus checks.

“Our community is in uncertain times, which has somewhat slowed the amazing generosity in Cowlitz County,” Thronberry said. “We think people will have a little more security as these stimulus checks roll into their accounts, and people can get back into the business of living and giving back. Even small portions of those stimulus checks can make a difference.”

The fund also supports LCC’s goal of an endowment. The endowment is currently at $900,000, with a goal of reaching $1 million so it can produce at least $50,000 annually from interest for emergency grants.

Between 2012 and 2019, the Student Success Fund had helped 827 students with $409,000 total in grants. To date, the Students in Need fundraiser has contributed more than $160,000 to the Student Success Fund. To donate, see the daily coupon in the print edition of The Daily News or go online to www.tdn.com/students.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.