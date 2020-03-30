Students in Need drive reaches $5,373

The Daily News Students in Need drive has reached $5,373.

The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund. The fund makes grants to help students overcome financial humps that might force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the fund go to the college because the newspaper absorbs all administrative costs.

This is the drive’s fifth year, and its fundraising goal is $50,000.

To donate online, go to www.tdn.com/students and click on the “donate” button.

The latest donations:

$1,000: Christopher Bailey (LCC president).

$300: anonymous.

$200: Mark and Eileen Bergeson in appreciation of Lower Columbia College; and Harry and Daphne O'Neill in appreciation of dedicated students.

$100: Michael and Judith Trinneer in honor of all our wonderful students in Kalama and Kelso.

$75: Edith Uthmann in honor of Don Fuller.