Students in Need drive reaches $3,000

The Daily News Students in Need drive has reached $3,173 and includes a $600 donation from Felix Stöeth, an exchange student from Germany through Lower Columbia College’s International Student Exchange Program. He had to return home because of COVID-19. His donation is in thanks to LCC and his host family.

The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund. The fund makes grants to help students overcome financial humps that might force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the fund go to the college because the newspaper absorbs all administrative costs.

This is the drive’s fifth year, and its fundraising goal is $50,000.

To donate online, go to www.tdn.com/students and click on the “donate” button.

The latest donations:

$600: Felix Stöeth.

$500: Jim and Eileen Reinecke.

$250: Jarl and Kay Opgrande.

$200: Patricia Peterson.

$100: two anonymous donations.