Students in Need drive reaches $7,639

The Daily News Students in Need drive has reached $7,639.

The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund. The fund makes grants to help students overcome financial humps that might force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the Students in Need drive go to the college because the newspaper absorbs all administrative costs.

This is the drive’s fifth year, and its fundraising goal is $50,000.

To donate online, go to www.tdn.com/students and click on the “donate” button.

The latest donations:

$1,000: Dr. and Mrs. Dale Bowen.

$300: anonymous.

$250: Chuck Henderson in memory of Gina Challed and two anonymous.

$100: Cathy Bakamus; Kathleen Rollins in appreciation to teachers; Bob and Darnell Ringbom for our amazing grandchildren; and anonymous.

$66: R.A. Long High School class of 1966.

