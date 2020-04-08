Students in Need drive reaches $10,264

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Daily News Students in Need drive has reached $10,264.

The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund.

The fund makes grants to help students overcome financial humps that might force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the Students in Need drive go to the college because the newspaper absorbs all administrative costs.

This is the drive’s fifth year, and its fundraising goal is $50,000.

To donate online, go to www.tdn.com/students and click on the “donate” button.

The latest donations:

$1,000: Ed Phillips and Laurel Murphy in the immortal words of Mort Sahl, “The future lies ahead.”

$500: Gerald and Judy Flaskerud.

$250: Mark and Theresa McCrady.

$200: Neil and Judi Smith.

$150: Mike and Sandy Haas in memory of Bill and Billie Stiles, who met at Lower Columbia College.