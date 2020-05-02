Students in Need drive passes $20,000

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Daily News Students in Need drive has reached $20,499.

The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund. The fund makes grants to help students overcome financial humps that might otherwise force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the fund go to the college because the newspaper absorbs all administrative costs.

This is the drive’s fifth year, and its fundraising goal is $50,000. The drive has been extended through July because the COVID-19 pandemic has caused greater financial hardship for more students, according to the college.

To donate online, go to www.tdn.com/students and click on the “donate” button.

Here are the latest donations:

$200: Donna Rittenbach in honor of husband Don, family and friends.

$100: Dean and Debra Takko in appreciation of teachers and their dedication to students; John and Kathy Lance; and Andre and Paula Stepankowsky for all students pursuing dreams at Lower Columbia College.

$30: anonymous.

