Students in Need drive near $1,500
Students in Need drive near $1,500

The Daily News Students in Need drive has reached $1,475.

The  drive, which started a week ago, raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund. The fund makes grants to help students overcome financial humps that might otherwise force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the fund go to the college because the newspaper absorbs all administrative costs.

This is the drive's fifth year, and its fundraising goal is $50,000.

Here are the first donations:

• $1,200: Anonymous in thanks to TDN.

• $200: Audrey Gilliam

• $50: Pauline Pokallus

• $25: Pamela Potwin. 

