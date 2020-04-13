Students in Need drive near $15,000

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Daily News Students in Need drive has reached nearly $15,000.

The drive, which started last month, raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund. The fund makes grants to help students overcome financial humps that might otherwise force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the fund go to the college because the newspaper absorbs all administrative costs.

This is the drive’s fifth year, and its fundraising goal is $50,000.

To donate online, go to www.tdn.com/students and click on the “donate” button.

Here are the latest donations:

$4,000: Dan and Sharon Evans in appreciation of our families

$300: Teri and Mike Karn

$200 Wayne and Mary Chappell

$100: Larry and Amanda Chambers

