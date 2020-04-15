Students in Need donations should be sent to TDN

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Donations to The Daily News' Students in Need fund should be sent to the newspaper or pledged online.

Several donations recently were sent directly to the college, which means that the donation goes to the college foundation and is not earmarked specifically for the Student Success Fund.

The Student Success Fund is used to make grants to students to overcome financial hurdles and prevent them from dropping out. Students in Need was created to help support that effort.

In addition, donations sent directly the college cannot be counted toward Students in Need due to tax and charitable contribution rules.

So please use our donation coupon. The Daily News sends every penny contributed to the college.

Recent donations to the effort were made by Don and Clara Lemmons ($1,000) and Helen Kuebel ($500).

