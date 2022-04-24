Students in Need donation deadline extended through Memorial Day

To everyone who already has donated to the Students in Need fundraiser this year, we thank you.

If you haven’t yet written a check or gone online, the good news is you have more time to donate. We are extending the deadline to donate to Students in Need through Memorial Day to raise additional funds to help meet the lofty bar the community set last year.

More than $33,000 was collected last year, leading to the this year’s goal of $35,000. We are short of that goal by nearly half, which will impact the number of Lower Columbia College students who will receive money from the college’s Student Success Fund. Through the fund, small grants are awarded to students to pay personal and educational expenses that could put them in danger of dropping out of school.

These students are the next wave of the local workforce. From nurses to auto mechanics, from business leaders to teachers, many of these students will embark down those paths because of their time spent at LCC.

We have outlined a number of the touching stories that have come from students receiving those grants including one student’s quest to pursue a welding degree and a path out of homelessness. Another grant helped a Longview resident stay in school amid financial aid turmoil. This year we detailed the story of Kelso High School graduate Brittany Lovely, who used the grant money to begin a journey that changed her life. These are tangible, local impacts with a relatively immediate payoff.

We’d like to make our goal of $35,000 to help more students who need it, so we are extending the deadline for people to donate through Memorial Day.

You can donate online at http://tdn.com/students or by sending a check payable to Students in Need to The Daily News, Attn: Students in Need, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632.

Dave Cuddihy, Regional president

Lee Enterprises Publications

