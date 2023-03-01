The National Weather Service Portland office has issued a winter weather advisory from midnight Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday for areas above 700 feet of elevation.

Meteorologists say 1 to 3 inches of snow could accumulate during that time period and gusts could reach up to 35 mph in Lower Columbia, including along the Interstate 5 corridor in Cowlitz County.

Slushy accumulations or up to a half inch of snow are possible below 700 feet, the office reports.

Officials report people should slow down and use caution while traveling.