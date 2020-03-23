Streets, parks empty out under Washington and Oregon 'stay home' orders

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown ordered all residents to “stay at home, save lives” Monday morning, and Rainier is preparing to do so, according to city officials.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee followed Monday evening, telling residents to “stay at home, stay healthy.”
The coronavirus is turning local cities into apparent ghost towns, as it has done elsewhere in the nation as people hunker down and stay inside to help curb the health scourge. A steady stream of cars entered and exited the Rainier Grocery Outlet parking lot and some of the town’s take-out-only restaurants, but few people walked around. Most hurried to and from cars, unwilling to stop and talk.
Longview and Kelso were much quieter than normal. Commerce Avenue, typically bustling at the lunch hour, was devoid of almost all pedestrians, shoppers and businesspeople. Restaurants, gyms and movie theaters posted closure signs. Restaurant windows displayed makeshift signs reassuring customers they were still open for takeout orders, while fast food restaurants had lines for their drive-through lanes.
Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole said while the order “definitely hurts” small businesses, Rainier is fully prepared to follow the order.
“We hope that people understand why,” Cole said. “It’s nothing that anybody wants to do, but it’s for the safety of everybody.”
The Oregon order closes businesses where “close personal contact is difficult or impossible to avoid,” such as barber shops, gyms and youth clubs. It also prohibits “non-essential social gatherings” if social distancing of six feet cannot be maintained, like parties or play groups. Parks, playgrounds and campgrounds are all also closed under the order.
However, the order still allows people to walk or hike outside, as long as six feet of distance is maintained between people. Cole said for that reason, Rainier’s parks are closed, but the walking trails will stay open.
There were not many people in Rainier’s city park Monday afternoon, as heavy rain showers rolled through the area. One man, out with his dog and child, declined to give his name but said he didn’t know about the stay-at-home order.
Over the river in Washington, only one child played on the swings at the Lake Sacajawea playground and two teens rolled around the Kelso Skate Park. Walkers made their way around the lake, but there were far fewer out Monday afternoon than at similar times late last week, perhaps due to rainy weather that occasionally added hail.
People are still allowed to travel to get groceries or medical help, care for livestock, or to care for members of their families, households, or those in need. Cole encouraged people to check in with elderly neighbors to see if they needed help.
“Try to help them out with doorstep deliveries and that kind of stuff,” Cole said. “We all have to take care of each other during this unusual time.”
Cole said that while the order carries a fine of $1,250 and up to 30 days in jail for violations, Rainier police would first warn and educate any businesses that do not follow the order. However, he said he didn’t think that would be a problem.
“I think businesses want to follow the recommendations of the governor,” he said.
For now, construction on A Street is ongoing, but Cole said the city and state were monitoring the situation.
“We’ve got the street torn up and there are utilities involved, so it may be deemed (essential work) but we don’t know yet and we’re monitoring it,” Cole said Monday.
And even though City Hall is physically closed, Cole said staff were busy keeping the city running.
“The city is still functioning,” Cole said. “We’re still providing water and sewer to people. The police are still functioning. We’re here to help people get through this.”