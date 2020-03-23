Streets, parks empty out under Washington and Oregon 'stay home' orders

The Oregon order closes businesses where “close personal contact is difficult or impossible to avoid,” such as barber shops, gyms and youth clubs. It also prohibits “non-essential social gatherings” if social distancing of six feet cannot be maintained, like parties or play groups. Parks, playgrounds and campgrounds are all also closed under the order.

However, the order still allows people to walk or hike outside, as long as six feet of distance is maintained between people. Cole said for that reason, Rainier’s parks are closed, but the walking trails will stay open.

There were not many people in Rainier’s city park Monday afternoon, as heavy rain showers rolled through the area. One man, out with his dog and child, declined to give his name but said he didn’t know about the stay-at-home order.

Over the river in Washington, only one child played on the swings at the Lake Sacajawea playground and two teens rolled around the Kelso Skate Park. Walkers made their way around the lake, but there were far fewer out Monday afternoon than at similar times late last week, perhaps due to rainy weather that occasionally added hail.