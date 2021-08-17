 Skip to main content
Streets in Kelso get chip sealing on Aug. 18
Streets in Kelso get chip sealing on Aug. 18

Chip sealing work will be done on streets marked in yellow on the map accompanying this story.

Cowlitz County Public Works department staff under contract with the city of Kelso was set to begin Aug. 17, but has been postponed because of the weather. The project will begin at 6:30 a.m. Aug. 18 and is expected to be done by 5 p.m.

Chip sealing

Detours will be used to redirect traffic around or through the work areas.

Reasonable efforts will be made to allow people who live in or near the work areas to be able to get to their homes in a timely manner, according to a press release from the city of Kelso. People should avoid the area and use alternative travel routes if possible.

According to the city, streets must be completely clear of vehicles during the work time. Any vehicles not cleared off the streets may be towed and impounded at the owners’ expense.

Twin City Dental office damaged in Wednesday fire
Twin City Dental office damaged in Wednesday fire

Located at 490 West Main Street in Kelso, the clinic caught fire just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Initial callers reported smoke and flames coming from the side and roof of the building, according to a Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release. It took crews about three and a half hours to completely extinguish the fire. 

