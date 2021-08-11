Streets in Kelso get chip sealing on Aug. 17

Chip sealing work will be done on streets marked in yellow on the map accompanying this story.

Cowlitz County Public Works department staff under contract with the city of Kelso will begin at 6:30 a.m. Aug. 17 and are expected to be done by 5 p.m.

Detours will be used to redirect traffic around or through the work areas.

Reasonable efforts will be made to allow people who live in or near the work areas to be able to get to their homes in a timely manner, according to a press release from the city of Kelso. People should avoid the area and use alternative travel routes if possible.

According to the city, streets must be completely clear of vehicles during the work time. Any vehicles not cleared off the streets may be towed and impounded at the owners’ expense.

