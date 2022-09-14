'StoryWalk' signs to be permanent feature of Archie Anderson Park in Longview

Visitors to Archie Anderson Park will soon be able to read a picture book while walking the grounds.

The Longview Public Library and the Longview Parks Department are working together to install a "StoryWalk" in the park. Pages of a picture book will be placed on display over a series of 20 signs, encouraging young readers to walk along the path as they read along.

Parks staff will spend the next two weeks installing the metal signposts in the park ahead of a kickoff event for the StoryWalk on the afternoon of Oct. 4.

"It's been a priority for the city to have more collaboration between the library and the Parks Department, so it seemed like a natural fit for us to be doing this," said Becky Standal, the Longview Public Library's youth librarian.

The StoryWalk was originally suggested by two University of Washington graduate students on the Longview library staff as their capstone project. A trial run of the display was put up earlier this year using books on temporary signs placed along paths in Lake Sacagawea and outside the library.

Standal said the project was well received, based on the 80 or so survey responses the library got from people who had used it. Library staff decided to use a $6,000 grant they had received from the Washington State Library to pursue a more permanent version. The Longview City Council approved an additional $620 in Neighborhood Park Grant funds for the installation during the Aug. 23 council meeting.

Library staff presented the idea to the Parks & Recreation Board, which chose Archie Anderson Park for the project because of the sidewalk circling the park and easy access to the StoryWalk for people living nearby.

Twenty metal posts will be placed along a half-mile path on the outskirt of the park, each with one or two pages on display. The pages are laminated and placed under a water-resistant clear cover to protect them from Washington's rain. Each book will be on display for two weeks at a time.

Standal and the two librarians who proposed the original StoryWalk have already selected books that will be used for the next year. Standal said they chose a lot of newer books and books that were available in both English and Spanish.

"We wanted to get some nonfiction books too, that cover different topics and themes. There's an emphasis overall on the outdoors," Standal said.

The first book that will go on display is "The Little Kitten" by Nicola Killen, described as an autumnal story about a little girl and her pet cat trying to help a stray kitten. After two weeks, the book will be swapped out for a story about the holiday Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead.

The StoryWalk idea was created by a librarian in Montpelier, Vermont and is a trademarked approach to making reading more interactive. Camas offered a StoryWalk as part of its summer reading program this year. A temporary popup version has been operating for several years in parks in Seattle and Eastside.