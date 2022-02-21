StoryWalk allows kids to read on the move around Lake Sacajawea

A series of green laminated signs popped up along a section of the trail around Lake Sacajawea over the weekend.

Starting from the Elks Building at 2121 Kessler Blvd., and following the path north, the signs form an illustrated picture book telling the story of an Indian immigrant family taking their first camping trip. Each sign includes a two-page section of the book along with possible discussion questions for parents to ask their children as they walk along.

The displays are part of a program called StoryWalk aimed at getting kids to enjoy reading and spending time outdoors. The version in Lake Sacajawea park is a trial run from the Longview Public Library to gauge interest in turning the book signs into an ongoing library amenity.

"Every child is different. Some are able to sit with a book for a very long time. This way is more like an adventure or a scavenger hunt, because you have to find the next sign," said Joanne Dallas, one of the University of Washington graduate students who brought the idea to Longview.

Dallas and Jakob Collins are working for the Longview Public Library while earning their master's degree in library and information science from the UW. The two said they wanted to try out the StoryWalk concept in Longview as their capstone project.

Collins said they wanted to bring the program to Longview in an attempt to reach families who weren't regular visitors to the library and who could not work with the limited time slots for the library's normal story times.

StoryWalk was originated by an official from the Vermont Department of Health in 2007 who wanted to help. In November 2021, around 500 libraries across the country took part in a StoryWalk week organized by the Association of Bookmobiles and Outreach Services. Washington libraries in Camas, Everett, Vashon and San Juan Island have launched StoryWalk programs in the last two years and participated in the week.

The first book picked for the StoryWalk display is "Fatima's Great Outdoors," a children's book by Ambreen Tariq. The signs went up Sunday and will stay up through March 6.

"We wanted to select a book where the story was about a love of the outdoors and we preferred a diverse title," Collins said.

The second book placed on display will be "Oi Frog!", a rhyme-heavy picture book by Kes Gray and Jim Field. Collins and Dallas said they chose the book because it was shorter and aimed at a younger audience. "Oi Frog!" will follow a different path, starting from the squirrel statue outside the Longview Public Library.

The last sign along the walk asks families to fill out an online survey with their thoughts about the StoryWalk, which will help determine whether the library keeps the project running after the first two books.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.