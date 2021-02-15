Storm fells three trees onto Rainier house Saturday

Three trees fell on a Rainier house Saturday, but there were no injuries, according to Columbia River Fire and Rescue.
Firefighters responded around 6:10 a.m. Saturday to a house in the area of Hale Lane and Fernhill Road. The lieutenant on scene reported 40 to 50 mph winds and ice blowing sideways at the time.
According to a press release, there were two trees on the house when firefighters arrived and a third tree fell on the house while firefighters were inside with the owner investigating the damage.
"Thankfully, the owner and our firefighters are safe," the press release said.
