Storm fells three trees onto Rainier house Saturday

Three trees fell on a Rainier house Saturday, but there were no injuries, according to Columbia River Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters responded around 6:10 a.m. Saturday to a house in the area of Hale Lane and Fernhill Road. The lieutenant on scene reported 40 to 50 mph winds and ice blowing sideways at the time.

According to a press release, there were two trees on the house when firefighters arrived and a third tree fell on the house while firefighters were inside with the owner investigating the damage.

"Thankfully, the owner and our firefighters are safe," the press release said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.