 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Storm fells three trees onto Rainier house Saturday
0 comments
alert

Storm fells three trees onto Rainier house Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
tree down.jpg

Three trees fell on a Rainier house Saturday, but there were no injuries, according to Columbia River Fire and Rescue.

 Columbia River Fire and Rescue

Three trees fell on a Rainier house Saturday, but there were no injuries, according to Columbia River Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters responded around 6:10 a.m. Saturday to a house in the area of Hale Lane and Fernhill Road. The lieutenant on scene reported 40 to 50 mph winds and ice blowing sideways at the time. 

According to a press release, there were two trees on the house when firefighters arrived and a third tree fell on the house while firefighters were inside with the owner investigating the damage.

"Thankfully, the owner and our firefighters are safe," the press release said.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy snowfall has blanketed central Athens

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News