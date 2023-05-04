WordFest will feature two true stories of women discovering the fortitude to overcome enormous challenges at the next event on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1428 22nd Ave., Longview.

An open mic will follow the presentations, and the event is always free and open to the public.

Women’s history author Marianne Monson will read from "The Opera Sisters," a historical novel based on the true story of the Cook sisters who smuggled valuables out of 1930s Nazi Germany to finance a daring operation to help Jews escape to England.

Award-winning author Ashley Bugge knows tragedy and triumph. Her debut memoir, "Always Coming Back Home," detailing the 2018 tragic scuba diving accident that claimed her young husband’s life, has won multiple awards. Her new book, "The Ocean is Calling," is the story of her life’s greatest love and loss: the death of her spouse followed by giving birth to her child alone.

A WordFest favorite, retired judge Ed Putka will be reading a new story of growing up in his Polish neighborhood in Cleveland. This tale is about Mr. Wojcik who kept racing pigeons.

For more information, contact Alan Rose at www.alan-rose.com.