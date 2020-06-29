You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Still waiting on unemployment payments? TDN wants to share your story
0 comments

Still waiting on unemployment payments? TDN wants to share your story

{{featured_button_text}}

Have you filed for unemployment benefits but still await payments? The Daily News wants to hear your story. 

More than 1.1 million Washingtonians have filed for unemployment benefits since the first week of March, when COVID-19 job losses began in the state. But only about 876,000 people have been paid so far, according to the state Employment Security Department. 

Many of the remaining claims are stuck in review, and those workers have been forced to wait for their unemployment payments. 

To share your experience waiting for your unemployment claim to process or deposit, please contact reporter Mallory Gruben at 970-597-0308 or mallory.gruben@tdn.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News