Still waiting on unemployment payments? TDN wants to share your story

Have you filed for unemployment benefits but still await payments? The Daily News wants to hear your story.

More than 1.1 million Washingtonians have filed for unemployment benefits since the first week of March, when COVID-19 job losses began in the state. But only about 876,000 people have been paid so far, according to the state Employment Security Department.

Many of the remaining claims are stuck in review, and those workers have been forced to wait for their unemployment payments.

To share your experience waiting for your unemployment claim to process or deposit, please contact reporter Mallory Gruben at 970-597-0308 or mallory.gruben@tdn.com.

