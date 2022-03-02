Stepankowsky column: Retired editor interviews Ukrainian friend, who is behind battle lines

Except for some shelling on the first day of the Ukraine war, the city of Dnipro and the church that my friend Peter pastors in Central Ukraine had not yet come under direct Russian attack as of Wednesday.

Still, they are under siege.

Sandbags are piled high in front of storefronts. Anti-tank steel “hedgehogs” are deployed in the streets. Air-raid sirens blare several times a day, prompting everyone in the church to take cover in the building’s spacious bomb shelter, constructed during the 1950s nuclear scare days.

On Tuesday, the church sheltered nearly 70 evacuees, including 19 shell-shocked residents of Kharkiv, where civilian targets came under attack this week. As the group left for Dnipro, normally a two-hour drive, they saw a massive mushroom cloud from a bomb or missile attack rise nearly a half-mile high. The group arrived in Dnipro eight hours later, delayed by bomb damage, refugee traffic and Ukrainian checkpoints. The next day they planned to try to leave the country.

“The whole thing — it looks totally surreal,” Peter told me in a Zoom meeting Tuesday.

Ukrainians and their army are more unified than ever, Peter said, but they fear the unknown and how long the war will last. Refugees, like those the church hosted from Kharkiv, “are headed somewhere, (but) they don’t know where.”

I’ve known Peter for 33 years. We met during my 1989 visit to Kharkov, as Kharkiv was known before the fall of the Soviet Union led to Ukraine’s long-sought independence in 1991. Peter consented to use of his real name for this story, but I’ve withheld it to protect him, his wife and family.

In the years since then, Peter divorced, earned his degree, found faith and remarried. He and his wife are co-pastors of a non-denominational Pentecostal church they founded in Dnipro, an industrial city located about 125 miles southeast of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.

He is shocked and saddened by the ruin of his native city, where he still has cousins and friends. Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, “is not totally destroyed. But it wasn’t totally destroyed in World War II, either. Now it’s going to be a different place from what we knew.”

Peter sees the war in spiritual terms.

“I thought that the spirit of Communism was dead,” he said. “Now I see I was wrong. It is a spirit, no matter how mystical that sounds. It is a bloodthirsty spiritual being that has (Russian President Vladimir) Putin as a vessel.”

Putin, a former KGB colonel during Russia’s communist era, launched the war Feb. 24 after building up forces on the Russia/Ukraine border. Despite warnings from western nations and his many American friends, Peter said he didn’t expect Putin would carry through with the attack, thinking that he was just flexing Russia’s military muscle for strategic leverage.

“It’s not logical” for Putin to wage the war, he said. “It’s a mystery. The price of restoring the old Soviet Union (the alleged aim of the attack on Ukraine) is too high a price (for Russia) to pay.”

Dnipro has not yet been under direct attack except for missile strikes aimed at city infrastructure on day one of the war. But people who live in high-rise apartment buildings fear for their safety because they would be the most vulnerable if Russia attacks civilian targets, as it has in Kharkiv and Kyiv. The church is sheltering and feeding 47 such residents. It expanded its kitchen and has taken donations of mattresses and bedding.

The attack has united Ukrainians as never before, Peter said. Upon visiting the two church members who had volunteered for the territorial defense forces, he was filled with joy.

“I saw at least 100 individuals who are local rednecks who would usually just drink beer and do nothing, and all of them came to dig trenches to defend their city. … The morale of the nation is extremely high. The morale of the army is extremely high.”

Peter is wresting with an age-old question of faith. If God is omnipotent, why does he allow bad things like wars to take place? And there are questions of safety and leadership that arise from the fact that Peter might be a target for arrest. He noted that many non-Russian Orthodox ministers were imprisoned after Putin-backed militants seized the Ukrainian Donbas region in 2014.

“I am not pointing fingers at God,” Peter said.

Later, he added: “This is not a test of my relationship with God. It challenges my work. What will I do (if the nation falls to the Russians)? Will I pack my bags and leave? If I just think about the safety of me and my family I would leave (now). But I think I have to be here for the church and the community. If the church takes a hike, what hope is there for the people in my city?”

He said he is usually an optimist and “an emotionally stable guy. But today my emotions have been up and down, like a rollercoaster.”

Peter said Ukrainians are thrilled with Western resolve to impose economic sanctions on Russia, but he fears Western military intervention would lead to World War III. And he’s not optimistic that Russia's people will pressure Putin to end the conflict. The population is too brainwashed and fearful of Putin, whom Peter likened to Stalin.

He hopes for peace soon, but he says the matter is in Russia’s hands.

“We have a saying: If Ukraine stops fighting, Russia will win and there will be no Ukraine. If Russia stops fighting, there would be no war.”

