The Stella Historical Society’s 47th Remnants of the Past is taking place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Matt Moore will demonstrate blacksmithing skills and Ted Gruber will discuss old post offices of Cowlitz County at the museum complex at 8530 Ocean Beach Highway.
The nearby Stella Lutheran Chapel at 124 Sherman Road will host a display of historical pictures and artifacts, a farmers’ market and bake sale, live music, handmade lye soap demonstration and other activities. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for children aged 5-12 and free for children under 5.
