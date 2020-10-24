Steampunk gallery comes to Rainier, 'taking the old and revitalizing it'

St. Helens High School construction teacher Joe Mauck had always “been fascinated with gears and metal- and wood-work,” but the new Steampunk Furniture gallery in Rainier has taken his interest to another level.
“Most people, when they come in, say ‘what the heck is steampunk?’ “ Mauck said, pointing out metal salt shakers and pipe-and-wood stools. “Only about 25% say ‘Oh wow, I’ve been looking for a store like this.’ “
Steampunk style is a mash-up of Victorian-era English fashion and mechanical elements like gears and wires. That style is based on a subgenre of science fiction that features modern technology powered by 19th-century industrial steam-powered machinery.
As an artist, Mauck said steampunk art is like upcycling.
“You’re taking the old and revitalizing it,” he said, showing off a yellow boat sculpture that was once the head of a KitchenAid mixer.
“You find random stuff and you turn it into art.”
He said he sources most of his items from yard sales or free piles, and half the fun is putting items together and letting the inspiration strike. An old sprinkler head might become a gear-laden pistol, or a spoon a spider-like mechanical creature.
While the décor is niche, Mauck said the reason he opened the gallery was because he found several other teachers and local artists who shared his fascination with steampunk, like art teacher Carl Sumsion and ceramics teacher Pat Brame.
“One day I walked into the ceramics classroom and saw that (Carl) was doing steampunk stuff,” Mauck said. “We got to talking.”
Mauck renovates and rents out homes in his spare time, and was working on flipping the old mortuary when the idea to start a gallery struck him.
“Before we got here it was vacant for 15 years, so it was a job to fix it all up,” he said.
He stripped away old linoleum to reveal a paint-stained wood floor that fit the aesthetic perfectly, added new lights and made plenty of repairs.
“I hadn’t put this up to rent yet,” he said. “I thought, you know, we probably will never have a chance like this again.”
Even though Mauck said he’s never run a business before, he said it hasn’t been too difficult because the gallery is only open Saturdays or by appointment.
“We’re not doing a whole lot of sales or advertising right now,” he said. “We’re full-time teachers so we don’t have a ton of time to dedicate.”
By opening fully on Saturday, Mauck said each of the three teachers only has to work roughly one Saturday a month.
“We’re not relying on it for income,” Mauck said. “It’s a side thing.”
His construction side work has also picked up lately, Mauck said, leaving him little extra time to create his art. But he still has several pieces, from a wooden chair with a metal back that’s “more comfortable than it looks” to a live-edge wood table with industrial pipe legs.
He said if the table hasn’t sold by the time his schedule opens up, he’ll likely add some more steampunk elements to it, like canisters and wires.
Sumsion’s painted artwork covers the walls, with some canvases that combine flowers with gears, or inquisitive corvids with pocket watches. He also creates intricate hand-cast lamps. One sing-arm floor lamp whose lighting element is a raven with LED lights in its wings required hours of work to design, cast and wire, Mauck said.
“It takes somebody with the right interests” to dedicate the time it takes to create steampunk art, he said.
There’s pottery work from Brame available, and other work from artists who reached out to the gallery. Prices range from under $10 into the hundreds for larger pieces.
Most of the work is steampunk, with one outlier: a small room full of Czechoslovakian glassware.
It’s a surprising best-seller, Mauck said, and it all came directly from his family in Czechoslovakia. His grandparents brought most of the pottery and glassware over to the U.S. as they fled World War II, he added.
“As a gallery, it is art and it’s unique,” Mauck said of the traditional pottery and bowls.
So far, business has been slow, Mauck said. On the opening day, Aug. 8, about 40 people came through the shop. Since then, it’s been “much slower,” but Mauck said he doesn’t think COVID-19 is to blame because steampunk is a “pretty niche” genre.
“We only about 100 hits on the website per month,” he said. “We have a Facebook page, and we’re getting seen, but people have to really drive if they want to come in.”
And perched up on a hill and out of sight of Highway 30, people have to know where the gallery is before they wander in, he said.
However, “some people come in and know it’s exactly what they want. A woman walked in and bought three lamps and some salt and pepper shakers,” he said.
Fortunately, Mauck said the gallery doesn’t have much overhead. He renovated and rented out the upstairs of the building as a private residence, and that rent helps pay more operating costs. There are no paid employees, and insurance is the biggest expense.
Looking to the future, Mauck said he has a whole other room he’d like to get other vendors or artists into, and he’s trying to draw the big Portland steampunk community north.
Sumsion has plans to make a Christmas steampunk collection that Mauck said has a “different flavor” that “hasn’t been tapped before.”
And with colder, wetter weather setting in, Mauck said he’s hoping that people will turn to art galleries as an indoor activity.
“We’re just kind of winging it and we’ll see what might happen,” Mauck said. “We’ll see how far we make it.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.