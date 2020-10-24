Steampunk gallery comes to Rainier, 'taking the old and revitalizing it'

“One day I walked into the ceramics classroom and saw that (Carl) was doing steampunk stuff,” Mauck said. “We got to talking.”

Mauck renovates and rents out homes in his spare time, and was working on flipping the old mortuary when the idea to start a gallery struck him.

“Before we got here it was vacant for 15 years, so it was a job to fix it all up,” he said.

He stripped away old linoleum to reveal a paint-stained wood floor that fit the aesthetic perfectly, added new lights and made plenty of repairs.

“I hadn’t put this up to rent yet,” he said. “I thought, you know, we probably will never have a chance like this again.”

Even though Mauck said he’s never run a business before, he said it hasn’t been too difficult because the gallery is only open Saturdays or by appointment.

“We’re not doing a whole lot of sales or advertising right now,” he said. “We’re full-time teachers so we don’t have a ton of time to dedicate.”

By opening fully on Saturday, Mauck said each of the three teachers only has to work roughly one Saturday a month.

“We’re not relying on it for income,” Mauck said. “It’s a side thing.”