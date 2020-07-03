Statewide mask order puts businesses in 'difficult position' as enforcers

“I think it’s very sad businesses have to police people. … It puts us in a bad position. It makes us play a political game. That’s not what business is about,” Stafford said.

Some shoppers oppose masks so much that they’ve chosen to stop visiting the store altogether, Stafford said. As soon as the first mask order took effect on June 26, Paper Craft saw a “noticeable downturn” in business.

Collings said she chose a less strict approach to masks because “there are so many things that make it difficult to enforce.” She used the medical exemption as an example. (People with medical conditions that are affected by masks, such as asthma, are allowed to go without one.)

“I don’t know people’s medical history, nor do I want to. So it’s just totally outside of my realm as a business owner to ask and enforce something like that,” Collings said.

Stafford agreed. Personally, she doesn’t wear a mask because of a medical condition. When someone comes in without a mask, “I just assume” they are exempt, she said.

“I don’t want to tell everyone I have asthma, and I think most people probably feel the same,” she said.