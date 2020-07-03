Statewide mask order puts businesses in 'difficult position' as enforcers

Since reopening Jade Ann for in-store sales, Britney Collings has encouraged her customers to wear face masks before entering the boutique. But she leaves it up to her them to decide if they will abide by the request.
“We are welcoming everyone into the store. We ask that you wear a mask, but we’re not enforcing that you wear a mask,” Collings said Wednesday. “Basically it’s whatever you feel comfortable with. We aren’t asking questions.”
But come Tuesday, Collings legally must step up enforcement. Under a new coronavirus safety order Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday, business owners like Collings must turn away customers who aren’t wearing masks. Businesses not complying could face sanctions, fines or potential closure.
It’s the same measure in place in Yakima County, which has operated under a stricter standard since June 26, when the statewide mask orders first took effect.
The new directive puts businesses into an enforcement role many had hoped to avoid — especially when it comes to something as politically fraught as wearing a face mask.
“I think it’s going to be very difficult for a business to force somebody to put a mask on or to force somebody to leave their business. … It puts that business owner in a very difficult position,” said Bill Marcum, president of the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce.
Businesses already faced a challenge adapting to the governor’s more lenient earlier order requiring everyone to wear masks in public. Under that order, enforcement was led by law enforcement, health officials and individual conscience, according to state officials. A business would not face a fine or citation if a customer shopped without a face covering, unless it was located in Yakima County, said Tim Church, spokesman for the state Labor and Industries Department.
Each business, then, had to decide how to respond to mask-less customers. That’s not an easy decision for retailers who survived more than two months of a forced closure, Marcum said.
“They’ve been struggling for three months, and people are in their businesses wanting to shop, buy products. It’s pretty hard to kick people out if they are not wearing a mask, or to not let them in, when the business has been down so long,” Marcum said. “I think (businesses) are trying to do their best. They are requesting people wear masks. Rather than causing a dispute in their store … they are not forcing them to do so in many cases.”
Kristin Stafford, an employee at Paper Craft Addiction in Longview, said the first order “put us in an uncomfortable position” politically. If the scrapbook and craft supply shop strictly enforced masks, it could lose business from shoppers who oppose the mask order. But if the store doesn’t enforce the rule at all, it could lose business from shoppers who support the rule.
“I think it’s very sad businesses have to police people. … It puts us in a bad position. It makes us play a political game. That’s not what business is about,” Stafford said.
Some shoppers oppose masks so much that they’ve chosen to stop visiting the store altogether, Stafford said. As soon as the first mask order took effect on June 26, Paper Craft saw a “noticeable downturn” in business.
Collings said she chose a less strict approach to masks because “there are so many things that make it difficult to enforce.” She used the medical exemption as an example. (People with medical conditions that are affected by masks, such as asthma, are allowed to go without one.)
“I don’t know people’s medical history, nor do I want to. So it’s just totally outside of my realm as a business owner to ask and enforce something like that,” Collings said.
Stafford agreed. Personally, she doesn’t wear a mask because of a medical condition. When someone comes in without a mask, “I just assume” they are exempt, she said.
“I don’t want to tell everyone I have asthma, and I think most people probably feel the same,” she said.
The medical exemption remains in place with the new order, but individuals must tell the business they have a condition that excludes them. They do not have to identify exactly what that condition is, Inslee said.
Church, the L&I spokesman, said his agency is focusing on education over fines for now.
“It’s hard to get people to change their behavior immediately,” Church said. “We think for the most part people are doing a really good job of changing their behavior. … They are following the rules the best they can, and they are reaching out if they have questions about how to follow the rules.”
