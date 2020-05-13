States approve four more days of Columbia salmon, steelhead fishing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Anglers will have four more days of salmon and steelhead fishing on the Columbia River following action by Washington and Oregon fisheries managers on Wednesday.

The fisheries will take place Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 17 and on Wednesday May 20, according to fish and wildlife agencies in both states.

Downstream of Bonneville Dam, the open area is from the Warrior Rock/Bachelor Island line upstream to Beacon Rock (boat and bank), and bank angling only from Beacon Rock to the Bonneville Dam deadline. The bag limit is two adult salmonids (Chinook, sockeye, or steelhead) per day, but only one may be a Chinook. Retained Chinook and steelhead must be hatchery fish and all sockeye are considered adults.

Upstream of Bonneville Dam, bank angling is allowed to the Tower Island power lines, while both boat and bank angling is open from Tower Island upstream to the Oregon/Washington border. The bag limit is two adult hatchery salmonids (Chinook or steelhead only) per day, but only one may be a Chinook.