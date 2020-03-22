State suspends Kelso nursing assistant's license after theft of client

The state last month suspended the credentials of a Kelso nursing assistant convicted of stealing her client’s EBT card to buy $162 worth of groceries for herself, the Washington Health Department reported Wednesday.

Caretaker Morgan Christine Lewellen, 27, used the stolen card to buy items at Winco in January last year. She also gave the card to her mother to buy items at a Longview Walmart, according to police reports. The mother told police she was under the impression the victim had given Lewellen permission to use the card.

Lewellen pleaded guilty in June to two counts of third-degree theft and a single charge of making a false statement. She was sentenced in January this year to 364 days in jail with 339 days suspended, meaning she will only serve 25 days as long as she follows the terms of her sentence.

The state has also placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry, which prohibits her from being employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Lewellen declined comment.

