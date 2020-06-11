You are the owner of this article.
State superintendent: Schools will open in person in the fall
State superintendent: Schools will open in person in the fall

School Closed

Monticello Middle School in Longview and other local schools are temporarily shut down during the statewide school closure.

 Courtney Talak

Schools should plan to re-open to in-person instruction in the fall, with social distancing changes to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the state superintendent of public schools announced Thursday. 

Those changes include students and staff wearing face masks or shields at all times, separating desks as much as possible, and changing lunch schedules to avoid crowding students into the cafeteria.

The 50-page guidance document lays out three alternative plans for districts to prepare in case there is another flare-up of COVID-19: Split or rotating schedules with improved remote learning, phased-in opening with remote learning or remote learning 2.0.

This story will be updated with reactions from local school districts later today.

